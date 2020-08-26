OKANOGAN – An online Okanogan County Fair livestock auction is planned Sept. 7-10.
The event is in lieu of the market stock sale that’s normally held during the fair. This year’s Sept. 10-13 fair has been canceled because of COVID-19.
More than 125 beef cattle, swine and lambs will be auctioned, said fairgrounds manager Naomie Peasley.
Youngsters in FFA, 4-H and junior open categories raised the animals to show at the fair and then sell them to recoup costs and possibly make a profit.
“These kids were dedicated and working hard raising their livestock for the fair when we were forced to cancel,” said an announcement sent to last year’s bidders. “Please help support our future farmers and ranchers and their market animals.”
Those interested in purchasing an animal – not only those who participated last year – must register ahead of time at www.bestbidonlineauctions.com.
Best Bid Auctions, Virginia Feeders and the Okanogan County Fair will conduct the auction. Sale order will be determined by placing in the virtual show.
According to fair officials, animals will be sold by the head, not the pound as in the normal market stock sale.
Invoices will be sent Sept. 11 to those who purchase animals. Payment can be by check, cash or money order.
Each exhibitor is allowed to sell one animal. Exhibitors must participate in the virtual market show, which will be via video, according to fair information.
Weight requirements are in the Okanogan County Fair Book, which is available from various businesses and online at https://okanogancounty.org/fair/thefair/index.html.
A fee will be charged to sell an animal. The deadline for paying the fee was Aug. 7.
Exhibitors have until Aug. 31 to email the exhibitor name and category (FFAchapter,4-H club or junior open) and animal’s name in the subject line to okanogancountyonlinemarketsale@gmail.com. In the body of the email, the exhibit must provide a photo of the animal, description/biography of the project and approximate animal weight.
“Exhibitors are to use the honor system to declare their market animal meets the weight requirements,” said an information sheet about the auction.
An unedited video of 30-90 seconds must be submitted for judging purposes. Fair officials said an address for sending the video will be available soon.
The video, sans sound, must include all angles of the animal, which must be moving for a portion of the video, said fair officials. The exhibitor must appear with the animal.
The video should replicate the views a judge would see in the ring.
Information provided by the exhibitor will be viewable by bidders.
“Exhibitors are strongly encouraged to reach out to potential buyers to instruct them on the online auction this year,” said fair officials.
A 3 percent fee will be deducted from the exhibitor’s sale amount to cover administrative costs, although the amount may be reduced, according to fair information.
Additional information is available from livestock coordinator Lori Caswell, 509-826-3363 or lccaswell@gmail.com.
