4-H
Flower garden – Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate reserve and grand.
Woodworking project – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior reserve and grand.
Record books – Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate grand; Sam Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate reserve; Sutherland Stokes, Twisp, junior grand.
Quick breads – Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate grand.
Yeast breads – Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, senior reserve.
Desserts-cookies, cakes, fruit desserts, pies – Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate reserve and grand.
Canned pickles and pickled products – Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate reserve.
Mixes in a jar – James McMillan, Twisp, intermediate grand.
Illustrated talk – Court Darwood, Twisp, intermediate grand.
Hand or machine pieced quilt-small – Bhavana Sabold, Twisp, intermediate grand.
Crocheted clothing – Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, senior grand.
Crocheted afghans – Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, senior grand.
Fine arts-drawing – James McMillan, Twisp, intermediate grand.
Applied arts-general media craft – Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate reserve.
Applied arts-decorated food arts – Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate grand; Sutherland Stokes, Twisp, junior grand.
Livestock judging-individual – Mac Surface, Twisp, senior grand; Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, senior grand; Nicholas White, Twisp, senior reserve; Katy Surface, Twisp, intermediate reserve; Sam Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate reserve; Sutherland Stokes, Twisp, junior grand; Cane McCarthy, Twisp, junior reserve.
Livestock judging-team – Nicholas White, Twisp, senior grand; Brody Barnhart, Twisp, senior grand; Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, senior grand; Braizlyn Barnhart, Twisp, intermediate grand; Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate grand; Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate grand; Court Darwood, Twisp, intermediate grand; James McMillan, Twisp, intermediate reserve.
O-class .22 rifle – Kolt Snyder, Malott, intermediate reserve.
T- and U-class .22 rifle – Joe Kruse, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Reed Bowling, Omak, intermediate grand; Cyrus Kruse, Okanogan, junior grand; Ella Gann, Omak, junior reserve.
Air rifle – Levi Stone, Malott, senior reserve. Reed Bowling, Omak, intermediate grand. Joe Kruse, Okanogan, intermediate reserve. Cyrus Kruse, Okanogan, junior grand.
ARTS AND CRAFTS
Wood sculpture-mobile, stabile (larger than 14 in. thick or high) – Gary Carden, Nespelem, grand.
Watercolor paintings-fish – Payton Ravenstein, Methow, FFA grand.
Watercolor paintings-miscellaneous – Ziporah Rushlow, Tonasket, open grand.
Acrylic paintings-animal, fish or fowl – Melissa Kendrick, Twisp, open grand; Elena Konrad, Oroville, FFA reserve.
Acrylic paintings-abstract – Camri Peterson, Okanogan, FFA grand; Stevie Simmons, Methow, FFA reserve.
Pencil-animal, fish or fowl – Amy Fenison, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Pencil-still life – Okanogan High School (team/company), Okanogan, FFA reserve.
Crayon-animal, fish or fowl – Genny Johnson, Okanogan, FFA reserve.
Leather floral design-purse – Pooty Dagnon, Loomis, adult grand.
Leather floral design-miscellaneous small item (under 1 sq. foot) – Pooty Dagnon, Loomis, adult reserve.
Leather geometric design-horse trappings – Charlee Dagnon, Loomis, FFA reserve.
Crafts, not kits-box – Shirley Bowden, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Crafts, not kits-felt item – Katherine Santistevan, Omak, adult reserve.
Crafts, not kits- miscellaneous large item – Jodi Crofton, Okanogan, open grand; Kaylee Cole, Twisp, open reserve.
Hand strung beadwork jewelery-necklace or pendant – Stella LaBounty, Omak, open grand.
Stained glass window or hanging, copper foil-window or hanging less than 300 sq. inches, original design – James Carriker, Okanogan, open grand.
Glass etching/carving-miscellaneous – James Carriker, Okanogan, open grand and reserve.
Mosaic-large item – Cindy Nelson, Oroville, open reserve.
Taxidermy-animal – Pepper Peterson, Okanogan, FFA grand and reserve; Kolt Snyder, Malott, FFA grand and reserve.
Model, prepackaged kit-youth Lego model, from kit – Maci Sheets, Omak, open grand; Cale Townsend, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Model, non-kit-miscellaneous, must be other than above items – Rick Lewis, Winthrop, adult grand; Berezi Bayley, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Miscellaneous metalwork-decorative, medium item – Zayne Ravenstein, Methow, FFA grand; Trevor Caswell, Omak, FFA reserve.
Spinning (25 yards or more hank)-wool, two ply – Diana Mccown, Twisp, open grand and reserve.
Weaving, hand woven articles-dishtowel – Cheryl Bellin, Winthrop, adult grand; Bobbi Turner, 98741, adult reserve.
Miscellaneous weaving-macrame – Kendra dial, Brewster, FFA grand.
Household items, woodworking-child’s toy – Matt West, Omak, adult reserve.
Household items, woodworking-wall hanging – Earl Engle, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Woodburning-scene or still life – Shelby Read, Omak, FFA grand.
BEEF
Fitting and showing – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior open grand; Walker Ayers, Tonasket, senior FFA reserve; Charlee Dagnon, Loomis, intermediate FFA grand; Vance Reese, Omak, intermediate open reserve; Patsy Wilson, Okanogan, junior open grand; Raci Rothrock, Tonasket, junior open reserve.
Educational display – Braizlyn Barnhart, Twisp, 4-H grand; Darton Wood, Omak, FFA grand; Alzora Wilson, Okanogan, junior open grand.
Aberdeen-angus purebred breeding cattle, youth-junior yearling heifer – Charlee Dagnon, Loomis, FFA grand.
Aberdeen-angus purebred breeding cattle, youth-senior heifer calf – Kady Vejraska, Omak, FFA grand.
Grade beef, youth-summer bull calf, 0-4 months old – Cort Rothrock, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Grade beef, youth-summer yearling heifer, 13-16 months old – Calvin Sasse, Tonasket, FFA grand; Walker Sasse, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Market beef-market steers – Grace Wilson, Tonasket, FFA grand; Piper Williams, Tonasket, open reserve.
Feeder beef-feeder steer – Colter Cunningham, Okanogan, FFA grand.
FLORICULTURE
Floriculture designs-mass arrangement using mixed summer flowers, any container – Jennifer Miller, Omak, adult grand; Kendra Miller, Omak, FFA reserve.
Floriculture designs-small arrangement not to exceed 8 inches – Emersyn Goodrich, Tonasket, FFA grand.
Floriculture designs-fresh miniature arrangement not to exceed 5 inches – Cambri Goodrich, Tonasket, FFA grand; Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult reserve.
Decorative designs, youth-dried arrangement – Khloe Denison, Tonasket, FFA grand.
Potted outdoor platns-succulent – Ann Derting, Omak, adult grand; Mary Scholz, Tonasket, adult reserve.
Cut flowers-sunflower, mixed color, 1 stem – Nichole Smith, Omak, adult grand; Calvin Sasse, Tonasket, FFA grand.
Cut flowers-zinnia, dwarf, one color, 3 stems – Miranda Moore, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Cut flowers-any annual not listed – Beth Yarnell, Omak, adult grand.
Cut flowers-sedum, any variety, 1 spray – Amy Fenison, Okanogan, adult grand; Walker Sasse, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Cut flowers-any perennial not listed – Walker Sasse, Tonasket, FFA grand; Beth Yarnell, Omak, adult reserve.
Cut flowers-gladiolus, large spike – Melanie Miller, Omak, FFA grand.
Cut flowers-rose, bud (hybrid tea), 1 bloom – Stephanie Bedard, Omak, adult reserve.
Cut flowers-dahlia, formal decorative, under 8 inches, 1 bloom – Ruby McMillan, Twisp, FFA reserve.
Cut flowers-dahlia, informal decorative, over 8 inches, 1 bloom – Brian Miller, Omak, adult grand and reserve.
Cut flowers-dahlia, informal decorative, under 8 inches, 1 bloom – Ruby McMillan, Twisp, FFA grand.
Cut flowers-dahlia, semi cactus, under 8 inches, 1 bloom – Melanie Miller, Omak, FFA grand.
Cut flowers-dahlia, incurved cactus, under 8 inches, 1 bloom – Kendra Miller, Omak, FFA reserve.
Cut flowers-any other fresh not listed, mixed color, 3 stems or blooms – Elaine Witters, Okanogan, open reserve; Merritt Rodgers, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
GIRL SCOUTS
Badge skill entry – Kaylee Blackburn, Twisp, daisy grand; Marion Watson, Winthrop, daisy reserve; Amelia Ott, Winthrop, daisy reserve; Lorelai Backus, Omak, junior grand; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, senior/ambassador grand.
Plant life – Stormy Rizzonelli, Omak, daisy grand; Ezrah (Haylie) Martinez, Omak, senior/ambassador grand.
Photography – Presley White, Omak, daisy reserve; Ezrah (Haylie) Martinez, Omak, senior/ambassador grand (x2); Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, senior/ambassador grand.
Sewing crafts – Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, senior/ambassador grand and reserve.
Baked goods – Rosamond Sweet-Sampson, Winthrop, daisy grand; Nevaeh Oxley, Okangoan, junior reserve.
General art – Lorelai Backus, Omak, junior grand; Lorelai Backus, Omak, cadette reserve.
Painting, drawing, paper craft, cards, etc. – Bethany Corson, Omak, junior reserve; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, senior/ambassador grand and reserve; Ezrah (Haylie) Martinez, Omak, senior/ambassador reserve.
GOAT
Fitting and showing – Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, senior FFA grand; Spencer Smyth, Omak, senior FFA reserve; Lexis Duarte, Oroville, intermediate FFA grand; Camri Peterson, Okanogan, intermediate FFA reserve; Nevelyn Wilson, Pateros, junior FFA grand; Emery Scroggie, Pateros, junior FFA reserve; Brooke Henry, Okanogan, pre-junior/little people FFA grand; Finley Wilson, Pateros, pre-junior/little people FFA reserve.
Herdsmanship, goat barn – Logan Stucker, Tonasket, FFA grand; Brinlee McCallum, Tonasket, FFA grand; Emery Scroggie, Pateros, FFA grand; Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA grand.
Educational display – Camri Peterson, Okangoan, FFA grand; Ashley Henry, Okanogan, FFA grand; Wyatt Sherrer, Oroville, FFA grand; Cecilia Hopes, Tonaskte, FFA grand; Maddy Morales, Oroville, FFA reserve; Kenneth Christmann, Okanogan, open reserve; Brooke Henry, Okanogan, FFA reserve; Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA reserve.
Market – Logan Stucker, Tonasket, FFA grand; Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA reserve.
Pre-junior only one animal, any age any goat breed – Cambri Goodrich, Tonasket, FFA grand; Samantha Swezey, Brewster, FFA reserve.
Nubian-dairy doe under 12 months – Nathon Randall, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Nubian-dairy doe 12-24 months – Patience Aerni, Omak, 4-H reserve.
Nubian-dairy doe over 24 months – Jacob Randall, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Nubian-dairy wether under 12 months – Nathon Randall, Okanogan, FFA grand; Jacob Randall, Okanogan, FFA reserver.
Oberhasli-dairy doe under 12 months – Nevelyn Wilson, Pateros, FFA grand.
Oberhasli-dairy doe 12-24 months – Nevelyn Wilson, Pateros, FFA grand; Keyla M Simpson, Brewster, FFA reserve.
Oberhasli-dairy wether 24 months – Jake Sullivan, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Nigerian dwarf-dairy doe under 12 months – Ashley Henry, Okanogan, FFA grand; Lexis Duarte, Oroville, FFA reserve.
Nigerian dwarf-dairy doe over 24 months – Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA grand; Lexis Duarte, Oroville, FFA reserve.
Nigerian dwarf-dairy wether 12-24 months – Emery Scroggie, Pateros, FFA reserve.
Nigerian dwarf-dairy wether over 24 months – Jacob Randall, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Boer-wether – Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA reserve.
Boer-doe – Camri Peterson, Okanogan, FFA grand; Kady Burton Omak, FFA reserve.
Grade, youth-doe – Spencer Smyth, Omak, FFA reserve.
Grade, youth-wehter – Nathon Randall, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Grade, youth-kid under 2 years – Logan Stucker, Tonasket, FFA grand; Keyla M Simpson, Brewster, FFA reserve.
Specialty goat class for youth-produce of dam – Lexius Duarte, Oroville, FFA grand; Patience Aerni, Omak, 4-H reserve.
Specialty goat class for youth-dam and daughter – Nevelyn Wilson, Pateros, FFA grand; Lexius Duarte, Oroville, FFA reserve.
Specialty goat class for youth-any breed dairy goat now producing milk – Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA grand; Lexius Duarte, Oroville, FFA reserve.
HEAD AND HORNS
Okanogan County, youth-moose – Cintia Morales, Oroville, FFA grand.
HOME ECONOMICS
Yeast breads-white or plain-loaf (not sweet) – David LaBounty, Omak, open reserve.
Yeast breads-white or plain (4) rolls – Jennifer Miller, Omak, adult grand.
Cookies-filled – Savannah Coe, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Cookies-chocolate chip – Trilby Michels, Tonasket, open reserve; Addison Lisenbey, Riverside, FFA reserve; Jill Scott, Carlton, adult reserve.
Cookies-snicker doodles – Emma Gamble, Brewster, FFA reserve.
Cookies-peanut butter – Chloe McFarland, Tonasket, FFA reserve; Korie Johansen, Tonasket, adult reserve.
Cookies-miscellaneous – Reese Bowling, Omak, FFA reserve; Tanya Palomares, Tonasket, adult reserve; Jill Scott, Carlton, adult reserve; Miranda Moore, Okanogan, FFA reserve; Wendy Christoph, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Cakes (from scratch)-white or plain-layer – Khloe Denison, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Cakes (from scratch)-pound – Harper Hamilton, Okanogan, FFA reserve.
Cakes (from scratch)-miscellaneous – Kate McCarthy, Twisp, open reserve.
Cakes (from scratch)-wedding, decorated (tiered) – Hailey Smart, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Decorated cakes – Patsy Wilson, Okanogan, open grand.
Candy, 6 pieces-miscellaneous – Stacey Mathews, Twisp, adult reserve.
Apple division-two crust pie – Mary Scholz, Tonasket, adult reserve.
Canned fruit-plums – Jean Berney, Okanogan, adult grand.
Canned vegetables-miscellaneous vegetables – Brinlee McCallum, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Jams-peach – Mandy Scholz, Tonasket, open reserve.
Household articles-stuffed animal – Mesa McKinney, Tonasket, FFA grand.
Crocheted or knitted-baby set – Debby Sharp, Conconully, adult reserve.
Crocheted or knitted-shawl – Debby Sharp, Conconully, adult reserve.
Crocheted or knitted-miscellaneous – Debby Sharp, Conconully, adult reserve.
Counted cross stitch-picture, framed, over 12 inches – Carol Gaston, Twisp, adult reserve.
Cross stitch-miscellaneous – Norene Mikkelson, Okanogan, open reserve.
HORSE
Fitting and showing – McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, senior 4-H grand; Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, senior FFA reserve; Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, intermediate FFA reserve; Lorelai Backus, Omak, junior open reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, pre-junior/little people FFA grand; Logan Freel, Okanogan, pre-junior/little people FFA reserve; Kayla Freel, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Education display – Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, 4-H grand; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, 4-H reserve.
Quarter horse halter division-mares 2 years or older, foaled during 2012 or before – Stella LaBounty, Omak, open grand; Kayla Freel, Okanogan, adult grand.
Quarter horse halter division-geldings 2 years or older, foaled during 2012 or before – Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, FFA reserve; Breanna Howell, Tonasket, adult grand; Kayla Freel, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Paint halter division-mares 2 years or older, foaled during 2012 or before – Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, FFA grand.
Paint halter division-geldings foaled after Jan. 1, 2014 – Emma Miller, Oroville, FFA reserve.
Pony halter division, 54 inches and under-geldings 2 years or older, foaled during 2012 or before – Lorelai Backus, Omak, open grand.
All other registered breeds halter division-mares 2 years or older, foaled during 2012 or before – Clara Downey, Okanogan, 4-H reserve.
All other registered breeds halter division-geldings 2 years or older, foaled during 2012 or before – Izzabel Ortega, Tonasket, FFA grand; Brenda Stevens, Okanogan, open (adult) grand.
Draft horse halter division-geldings 2 years or older, foaled during 2012 or before – Berkley Reagles, Pateros, 4-H reserve.
Equitation-stock seat – Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, senior FFA grand; Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior 4-H reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Emma Miller, Oroville, intermediate FFA reserve; Trevi Teodoro, Okanogan, junior FFA grand; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior FFA reserve; Breanna Howell, Tonasket, adult grand.
Equitation-english – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior FFA grand; Breanna Howell, Tonasket, adult grand.
Equitation-bareback – Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior 4-H grand; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, senior 4-H reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Emma Miller, Oroville, intermediate FFA reserve; Kayla Freel, Okanogan, adult grand.
Equitation-walk trot – Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, FFA grand.
Trail division – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior open grand; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, senior 4-H reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate 4-H reserve; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior FFA grand; Addison Desjardins, Oroville, junior FFA reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people FFA grand; Aubree Freel, Okanogan, little people FFA reserve.
Trail class (adult) – Breanna Howell, Tonasket, adult grand.
Western pleasure – Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior 4-H grand; Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior open reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Emma Miller, Oroville, intermediate FFA grand; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior FFA grand; Trevi Teodoro, Okanogan, junior FFA reserve; Breanna Howell, Tonasket, adult grand; Kayla Freel, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Reining stock horse – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior open grand; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Breanna Howell, Tonasket, adult grand; Kayla Freel, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Western or English riding – Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior 4-H grand; Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior FFA reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Emma Miller, Oroville, intermediate FFA reserve; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior FFA grand; Breanna Howell, Tonasket, adult grand (x2).
Horsemanship, 2–5-year-olds – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior open grand; Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior FFA reserve.
Games-key race – McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, senior 4-H grand; Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior 4-H grand; Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, intermediate FFA grand; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H reserve; Paisley Beltrami, Tonaskte, junior FFA grand; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people FFA grand.
Games-Texas barrels – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior FFA grand; Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior 4-H reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, intermediate FFA reserve; Addison Desjardins, Oroville, junior FFA grand; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior FFA reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people FFA grand.
Games-pole bending – McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, senior 4-H reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, intermediate FFA reserve; Addison Desjardins, Oroville, junior FFA grand; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior FFA reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people FFA grand.
Games-two barrel flag race – McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, senior 4-H grand; Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior 4-H reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Addison Desjardins, Oroville, junior FFA grand; Trevi Teodoro, Okanogan, junior FFA reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people FFA grand.
Games-Idaho figure 8 race – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior FFA grand; Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior 4-H reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Addison Desjardins, Oroville, junior FFA grand; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior FFA reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people FFA grand.
Ranch riding – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior FFA grand; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, intermediate 4-H grand; Izzabel Ortega, Tonasket, intermediate 4-H reserve; Kayla Freel, Okanogan, adult reserve.
HORTICULTURE
Berries (10 per plate)-other – Tyge Plank, Loomis, FFA grand.
Grapes-Thompson seedless – Jennifer Miller, Omak, adult reserve.
Vegetables-cabbage, green, over 5-inch diameter – Audrey Call, Tonasket, FFA grand.
Vegetables-eggplant, plate of 1 – Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult grand.
Vegetables -melon, musk or cantaloupe, one – Audrey Call, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Vegetables-onions, yellow, dry, plate of 3 – Audrey Call, Tonasket, FFA grand, Copple Memorial.
Vegetables-peppers, hot, small, plate of 5 – Jill Scott, Carlton, adult reserve.
Vegetables-potatoes, specialty, plate of 3 – Stacey Mathews, Twisp, adult reserve.
Vegetables-pumpkin, field varieties, one – Callie Christoph, Okanogan, FFA grand; Brinlee McCallum, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Vegetables-Squash, zucchini, plate of 3 small or 1 large – Camri Peterson, Okanogan, FFA reserve.
Vegetables-sunflower, one immature head – Elliot DeMarre, Omak, FFA grand.
Vegetables-tomatoes, ripe, cherry varieties, plate of 10 – Reese Bowling, Omak, FFA reserve.
Vegetables-watermelon, large variety, one – Ashley Fry, Omak, adult grand.
Vegetables-largest vegetable of its kind – Jennifer Miller, Omak, adult grand.
Vegetables-vegetable creatures – Merritt Rodgers, Tonasket, FFA grand.
Herbs-sage – Eden Redman, Omak, open grand.
Wheat-soft white spring – Cale Townsend, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Wheat-soft white winter – Cale Townsend, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Tallest sunflower plant – Makenna Agee, Omak, FFA grand.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Youth, abstract – Cintia Morales, Oroville, FFA grand.
Youth, animal – Saara Evans, Omak, girl scouts reserve.
Youth, sky above – Valaurie Hammer, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Youth, structures – Zayne Ravenstein, Methow, FFA grand.
Adult, portrait – Veronica Skelton, Omak, open reserve.
Adult, landscape – Wanda Christmann, Okanogan, open reserve.
Adult, animal – Veronica Skelton, Omak, open grand.
Adult, sports – Veronica Skelton, Omak, open reserve.
Adult, the great outdoors – Veronica Skelton, Omak, open reserve.
POULTRY
Fitting and showing – Leandra Agee, Omak, intermediate FFA grand; Kolt Snyder, Malott, intermediate FFA reserve; Lorelai Backus, Omak, junior open grand; Emma Lisenbey, Omak, junior FFA reserve.
Herdsmanship – Makenna Agee, Omak, FFA reserve; Leandrea Agee, Omak, FFA reserve.
Education display – Maggie Gamble, Brewster, FFA grand; Skyler Konrad, Oroville, FFA grand; Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, FFA grand; Ruby McMillan, Twisp, FFA grand; Brody Booker, Oroville, FFA reserve; Elena Konrad, Oroville, FFA reserve; Charlotte Fisher, Okanogan, FFA reserve; Rafael Cruz, Brewster, FFA reserve.
Best dressed – Makenna Agee, Omak, FFA reserve.
American purebred large chicken-hen 1 year or older – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, FFA reserve, red hen.
American purebred large chicken-hen and chicks – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, FFA grand, hen and chicks.
Bantam purebred all other combs clean legged-cockerel – Beau Vanderweide, Malott, FFA grand, best in show.
Bantam purebred feather legged-trio of old birds – Reynston Carrington, Brewster, 4-H grand.
Turkey all breeds-young tom – Ryan Wadkins, Okanogan, grand.
Ducks all breeds-young drake – Kolt Snyder, Malott, FFA grand.
Ducks all breeds-young duck – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, FFA reserve.
Ducks all breeds-old duck – Chantae Swezey, Brewster, adult grand.
Geese all breeds-young goose – Karder Burton, Omak, FFA reserve.
Geese all breeds-old goose – Ryan Wadkins, Okanogan, reserve.
Pigeons all breeds-single – Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, FFA grand; Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, FFA reserve.
All other bird breeds-cock – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, FFA reserve.
All other bird breeds-hen – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Eggs all types-large – Cordell Vickers, Oroville, FFA grand.
Eggs all types-jumbo – Luke Redman, Omak, open (adult) reserve.
Poultry judging contest – Chub Tace Plank, Loomis, intermediate FFA grand; Harlee Shellenbarger, Oroville, junior FFA reserve.
RABBIT
Fitting and showing – Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, senior FFA grand; Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, senior FFA reserve; Evangeline Johnson, Twisp, intermediate 4-H grand; Jayden Wadkins, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate 4-H grand; Sam Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate 4-H reserve; Kaylee Cole, Twisp, junior open reserve; Bennnett Day, Carlton, pre-junior/little people 4-H grand; Cambri Goodrich, Tonasket, pre-junior/little people FFA reserve; Preston Thornton, Okanogan, pre-junior/little people FFA reserve.
Herdsmanship – Gavin McAuliffe, Twisp, FFA grand; Preston Thornton, Okanogan, FFA grand; Addison Lisenbey, Riverside, FFA grand; Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, FFA grand; Shania Bitonti, Omak, FFA reserve; Jayden Wadkins, Okanogan, reserve; Tucker Bitonti, Omak, FFA reserve; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, FFA reserve; Sam Kaltenbach, Winthrop, 4-H reserve.
Educational display – Jayden Wadkins, Okanogan, grand; Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, FFA grand; Josie Aitcheson, Tonasket, FFA grand; Artamis Chambers, Okanogan, FFA reserve; Teegan Stevens, Omak, FFA reserve; Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, 4-H reserve; Stephanie Bedard, Omak, adult reserve; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, FFA reserve.
Best dressed rabbit – Jaymes Dial, Pateros, pre-junior and junior reserve; Jayden Wadkins, Okanogan, intermediate and senior grand; Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, intermediate and senior FFA grand.
Best dressed rabbit and owner – Makayla Briggs, Tonasket, pre-junior and junior FFA grand; Emersyn Goodrich, Tonasket, pre-junior and junior FFA reserve.
Purebred small breeds-senior buck – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, FFA grand; Emily Ford, Oroville, FFA grand; Rilynn Carrington, Brewster, 4-H grand; Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, FFA grand; Artamis Chambers, Okanogan, FFA reserve; Katie Walker, Omak, open (adult) grand, reserve best in show, best small breed; Caden Sanders, Riverside, FFA (adult) grand.
Purebred small breeds-senior doe – Rilynn Carrington, Brewster, 4-H reserve; Samantha Sherrer, Oroville, FFA reserve.
Purebred medium breeds-senior buck – Koye Carrington, Brewster, 4-H grand; Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, FFA reserve.
Purebred medium breeds-senior doe – Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, FFA grand, best in show, best in medium breed; Reynston Carrington, Brewster, 4-H grand; Lilly Pillow, Loomis, FFA grand; Reynston Carrington, Brewster, 4-H reserve.
Purebred large breeds-senior buck – Reynston Carrington, Brewster, 4-H reserve.
Purebred large breeds-senior doe – Koye Carrington, Brewster, 4-H grand.
Purebred giant breeds-senior buck – Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, FFA grand, best in large breed.
Meat rabbit purebred or crossbred-senior buck – AubreeJo Rise, Tonasket, FFA (adult) reserve.
Meat rabbit purebred or crossbred-senior doe – Sundae Fry, Omak, FFA grand, best eat rabbit.
Agility – Artamis Chambers, Okanogan, FFA grand.
Pocket pets-single – Jayden Wadkins, Okanogan, grand, best pocket pet.
Pocket pets-pen or trio – Stephanie Bedard, Omak, adult reserve.
SHEEP
Fitting and showing – Kassidy Wilfong, Chelan, senior FFA grand, grand overall; Jacie Deebach, Tonasket, senior FFA reserve; Riley Corum, Riverside, intermediate FFA grand, overall reserve; Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate 4-H reserve; Owen Theis, Okanogan, junior FFA grand; James McMillan, Twisp, junior 4-H reserve.
Herdsmanship – Waylin Stalder, Tonasket, FFA grand; Josie Fletcher, Omak, FFA grand; Tegan Watson, Riverside, FFA grand; Tyge Plank, Loomis, FFA reserve; Cameron Caswell, Omak, FFA reserve; Owen Theis, Okanogan, FFA reserve.
Educational display – Teak Plank, Loomis, FFA grand; Tyge Plank, Loomis, FFA grand; Angel Aparicio, Brewster, FFA grand; Jacie Deebach, Tonasket, FFA reserve; Chub Tace Plank, Loomis, FFA reserve; Ima Powell, Brewster, FFA reserve.
Suffolk sheep-ewe lamb under 1 year – Hannah Heindselman, Okanogan, FFA grand; Olivia Yusi, Okanogan, FFA reserve.
Crossbred sheep-ewe lamb under 1 year – Kassidy Wilfong, Chelan, FFA grand; Jacie Deebach, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Crossbred sheep-pair ewe lambs – Kassidy Wilfong, Chelan, FFA grand; Kara McMillan, Twisp, 4-H reserve.
Crossbred sheep-breeder’s young flock – Kassidy Wilfong, Chelan, FFA grand.
Colored sheep-ewe lamb under 1 year – Kassidy Wilfong, Chelan, FFA grand.
Market lamb – Kassidy Wilfong, Chelan, FFA grand; Riley Corum, Riverside, FFA reserve.
Lads and lassies lead contest – Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate 4-H grand; Ruby McMillan, Twisp, pre-junior FFA grand.
Farm bred/owned market lamb – Kassidy Wilfong, Chelan, FFA grand.
SWINE
Fitting and showing – Grace Becker, Brewster, senior FFA grand; Chase Barroca, Tonasket, FFA reserve; Valaurie Hammer, Okanogan, intermediate FFA grand; Remmie Garton, Tonasket, intermediate FFA reserve; Leah Tibbs, Malott, junior FFA grand; Monte McKee, Malott, junior open reserve; Jackson Hughes, Oroville, pre-junior/little people FFA grand; Kenadee Henton, Pateros, pre-junior/little people open reserve; John Oborne, Pateros, pre-junior/little people FFA reserve; Josef Gann, Omak, novice (no premium points) FFA grand; Henry Gomez-Mendoza, Oroville, novice (no premium points) FFA reserve.
Herdsmanship – Robert Bowen, Pateros, FFA grand; Stevie Simmons, Methow, FFA reserve.
Educational display – Ella Gann, Omak, FFA grand; Milan Sanchez, Brewster, FFA grand; Emma Wilson, Riverside, FFA grand.
Market swine – Alison Nicholson, Tonasket, FFA grand; Joel Wilson, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Breeding stock-sow 1 year to under 18 months – Cody Simmons, Methow, FFA grand; Court Darwood, Twisp, 4-H reserve.
Feeder swine-male over or under market weight-NO SALE – Harper Latimer, Riverside, FFA grand; Milan Sanchez, Brewster, FFA reserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.