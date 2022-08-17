TUNK VALLEY — Father and son duo Darrell and Dylan Green have recently switched business direction at Tunk Creek LLC.
The company was started in 2013 by Darrell Green but recently changed direction after his son moved home from school and joined the business.
“With the increase of wildland fires and the dismantling of our local mills, we found a greater need for fuel reduction,” said Dylan Green. “Our services include chipping, mulching, land clearing and excavation.”
Fuel reduction activities include removal or reduction of overgrown vegetation using prescribed fire, tree thinning, pruning, chipping, roadway clearance and more. The business aims to provide a better area for habitat and leave a defendable space for the landowner, according to the business owners.
“We are a family-owned business and have been in the county, specifically the Tunk Valley, for six generations,” said Dylan Green. “We have many years of experience in forestry and are looking for some more exposure to set up our fall schedule.”
The Greens said Tunk Creek LLC is licensed and insured to work with the state Department of Natural Resources, to do any type of grant work pertaining to fuel reduction.
More information is available from Dylan Green, 509-322-0504, or Darrell Green, 509-322-1371.
