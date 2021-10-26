WASHINGTON, D.C. – Family Health Centers is getting more than $200,000 from the federal government to purchase telehealth services equipment.
“Telehealth is essential to enabling access to medical advice during the COVID-19 crisis,” said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.
Family Health Centers was awarded $212,164 to purchase laptops, phones, headsets and take-home monitoring devices to help patients, including a large population of Hispanic migrants, avoid unnecessary in-person clinic visits.
Cantwell’s announcement noted the area has experienced high rates of COVID-19.
The grants were awarded through the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 telehealth program. The program was established in the 2020 CARES Act. Additional funds were appropriated by Congress as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.
