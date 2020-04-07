WENATCHEE - North Central Educational Service District has a new family resource coordinator/interpreter.
Nora Gonzalez, a 20-year veteran in the field, has extensive work experience with non-profit groups in north central Washington, said the district.
She has worked with children and families through Head Start programs in Chelan and Douglas counties, as an early learning specialist lead for Catholic Charities, and as a family advocate, home visitor and consultant and trainer to licensed childcare providers in the region.
Gonzalez is working toward a bachelor’s degree in family studies through Eastern Washington University.
North Central Educational Service District serves 29 districts in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
