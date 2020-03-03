TONASKET — At a regular Tonasket School District board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26, board Chairwoman Joyce Fancher announced she would be stepping down as chairwoman.
“I have had the honor of working in representing Tonasket for 15 years as a school board member, and 23-plus years as a teacher,” Fancher said. “I have done almost 40 years of trying very hard to ensure the students of Tonasket have a quality education.
“While I am stepping down as board chair, understand that I will still be here,” Fancher said. “I’m going to continue to always work for the best possible outcome for students in Tonasket School District.”
Sharron Cox, who was formerly vice chair, was appointed chairwoman.
“Joyce, you have done a lot over the years,” Cox said. “It will be a hard act to follow.”
In other business, the board:
• Appointed Ernesto Cerrillo as vice chairman.
Heard from teacher Andy Jones about the new Okanogan County ecology scholarship.
“There’s no denying that there’s a lot of changes to our environment,” he said. “Climate change is going to be something that our young people have to deal with.”
He said the $1,000 scholarships will be given to four students throughout the county this year.
He reported a fundraising event in January brought in more than $3,600.
• Heard a financial presentation from Bobbi Catone.
“Our current fund balance in our general fund is just over $1.3 million,” she said.
She said the minimum fund balance based on previous 12-month expenditures was $1.29 million.
“It’s not an extreme large concern right now … but I want to make sure you guys were made well aware of the fund balance status and the expectations of the minimum fund balance,” she said.
Catone reported there was $1.2 million in capital projects, debt services had a balance of $37,000 and transportation was at $48.
• Discussed the passage of the education programs and operations levy. It was approved with 56.15 percent of voters in favor.
• Approved school calendars for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.
• Approved second and final readings for policies on school-based threat assessments and notification of threats of violence or harm.
• Discussed a policy review on academic acceleration.
• Discussed classified employee week March 9-13.
• Discussed community outreach board meetings. Board members were in favor of continuing and will resume outreach meetings in September.
• Agreed to set a board retreat April 18.
• Discussed items for the next board agenda.
• Heard various board member and staff reports.
