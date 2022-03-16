TWISP — “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is coming to the Merc Playhouse on March 18-27.
Showings will run Thursday through Saturday starting at 7 p.m., with Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Admission will be charged.
All tickets will be sold in advance; sales end two hours before showtime. Doors open 30 minutes in advance.
“Fantastic Mr. Fox” is based on the 1970 children’s story by Roald Dahl. The story was adapted under director Wes Anderson in 2009, and received critical acclaim.
The play centers on a conflict involving a family of foxes and other animal friends against three farmers. A culinary heist ensues after the farmers trap the foxes and other animals underground. The Merc will be using the dramatized version from Sally Reid.
The March play will be directed by Jane Orme with stage manager Kira Kramer. Cast members are MacKenzie Spellman, Rowen Kelley, Zeph Grubb, Oona Vanbianchi, Zebo Grubb, Sophia Perin, Findley Seaburg, Lily Arntsen, Rosemary Marshall, Nova Gehring, Enzo Patterson, Marcel Sanders, Rainier Sanders, Kaiya Hoffman, Bela Moore, Ally Hovee, Ember Johnson and Zahra Borowski.
