LACEY — Several state agriculture groups announced Feb. 2 that they’re taking legal action against the state over recently renewed emergency COVID-19 regulations.
The groups say the regulations are ill-conceived, increase health risks to essential farm workers and are pushing farmers out of business.
“After nearly a year of asking the state to work with the farm community to make needed adjustments to the COVID-19 emergency regulations, they were renewed once again largely wholesale,” said John Stuhlmiller, Washington Farm Bureau CEO. “We’re disappointed we had to take this step, but our farms are on the line and we had no other choice.”
Despite the willingness of farmers to embrace best practices, on Jan. 8 the department of health, and labor and industries renewed emergency temporary farmworker rules for the third time with minimal changes from when the rules were imposed last spring. The farm groups’ appeals also were rejected by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Farm leaders say many of the state’s emergency regulations for farmers are unworkable. The state has made adjustments for other sectors, including schools and construction, that incorporate improved understanding of COVID-19 transmission and best practices.
One point of contention in the suit is the state requirement for farmers to provide twice-daily medical visits to isolated farm workers with COVID-19 symptoms.
Farm groups said rural and isolated communities’ health care professionals, who are being called upon to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, are not able to provide that level of care to isolated farmworkers. The state doesn’t provide that standard of care for its own congregate housing facilities, and no other industry has such a requirement.
“We want farmworkers to get the medical care they need. But doctors - not the state - should direct the appropriate level of care,” said Stuhlmiller. “This is what we told the state.”
Other regulations challenged in the suit include:
-Requiring 20-minute access to emergency services and one hour access to an emergency room with a ventilator is largely impossible in many rural and geographically isolated areas.
-Restricting occupancy of farmworker housing even after workers have been vaccinated is not based on any scientific foundation and is economically ruinous for farmers by limiting their work force to 50 percent.
-Allowing undefined non-essential “community workers” access to farms risks spreading COVID-19 in areas that are largely isolated and counter to established medical guidance. Last year elected officials, labor organizers and others visited farms, risking farm worker safety, the groups said.
-Continually rolling over the same emergency regulations for the past year has created permanent rules without following due process for farmers as outlined in state statutes.
Farmers face steep financial penalties for not meeting the regulations, the groups said.
Gebbers Farms, Brewster, was fined more than $2 million in December 2020 by L&I for COVID-19-related workplace health and safety violations. The company is appealing.
In the coming season, 25,000 guest workers are scheduled to arrive because of a chronic labor shortage and then return to their home countries as part of the federal H-2A guest worker program, said the farm groups. Farmers pay prevailing wages and provide licensed and inspected housing, transportation and personal protective equipment for the workers.
Many farmers have agreed to test workers upon arrival to congregate housing facilities and are calling on the state to support their efforts to keep them quarantined on farms until they are vaccinated to limit possible COVID-19 community spread.
“Farmers cannot stay in business if they can only employ and house half their work force even after they are vaccinated,” said Dan Fazio, executive director of the Washington Farm Labor Association. “We’ve watched as the state has worked with other industries to make reasonable adjustments and it’s unfortunate that farmers have to ask a judge to be treated the same.”
