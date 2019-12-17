WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill dealing with farm labor and the H-2A guest worker program, has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
The bi-partisan bill was spearheaded by Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
Co-sponsors include 26 Democrats and 23 Republicans. The bill was negotiated over eight months with comments from agricultural stakeholders and labor organizations. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-4th District, is among the co-sponsors.
“Our bill offers stability for American farms by providing a path to legal status for farm workers,” said Lofgren.
“Creating a legal and reliable work force for American agriculture has been one of my highest priorities since coming to Congress,” said Newhouse. “Our farmers and ranchers facing a labor crisis need relief, and the men and women who contribute to our nation’s agriculture industry need certainty.”
The bill has garnered support from more than 300 agriculture groups and labor organizations.
The bill, which now goes to the Senate, would:
-Establish a program for agricultural workers in the United States to earn legal status through continued agricultural employment and contribution to the U.S. agricultural economy.
-Reform the H-2A program to provide more flexibility for employers, while ensuring critical protections for workers. The bill focuses on modifications to make the program more responsive and user-friendly for employers and provides access to the program for industries with year-round labor needs.
-Establish a mandatory, nationwide E-Verify system for all agricultural employment with a structured phase-in and guaranteed due process for authorized workers who are incorrectly rejected by the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.