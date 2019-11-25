WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bipartisan bill, has passed the House Judiciary Committee on an 18-12 vote.
It next moves to the full House.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is among the prime sponsors.
The bipartisan effort was negotiated over eight months with comments from agricultural stakeholders and labor organizations, and was introduced with the support of 26 Democrats and 23 Republicans.
“This is an excellent step forward for a bipartisan bill that will be a building block to improve and modernize America’s agriculture industry,” said Newhouse. “As the Farm Workforce Modernization Act continues to move through the legislative process, I am grateful for my colleagues, the farmers and farmworkers, and the organizations and stakeholders who worked to make this legislation a reality.
“I am hopeful the legislation will now move quickly to the House floor, and I look forward to the continued opportunity to perfect the bill in the Senate.”
The bill addresses the H-2A guest worker program used by agricultural organizations.
It would:
-Establish a program for agricultural workers in the United States to earn legal status through continued agricultural employment and contribution to the U.S. agricultural economy.
-Reform the H-2A program to provide more flexibility for employers, while ensuring critical protections for workers. The bill focuses on modifications to make the program more responsive and user-friendly for employers and provides access to the program for industries with year-round labor needs.
-Establish mandatory, nationwide E-Verify system for all agricultural employment with a structured phase-in and guaranteed due process for authorized workers who are incorrectly rejected by the system.
