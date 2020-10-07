WASHINGTON, D.C. – Legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Senate to help prevent the blistering and destructive infernos destroying homes, businesses and livelihoods and becoming all too common as the climate crisis grows, said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.
She joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Ranking Member Joe Manchin, D-W.V., in sponsoring the National Prescribed Fire Act of 2020.
The bill would support pre-fire season controlled burns as an essential, science-based strategy for reducing hazardous fuels to mitigate the worst effects of wildfire.
It would increase the pace and scale of controlled burns, create a technically skilled preseason controlled burn work force, and give states more flexibility to regulate controlled burns in winter months to reduce catastrophic fires and dangerous smoke in the summer.
“Prescribed burns can improve the health of our forests and lands, mitigate wildfire risks, and allow for communities to plan for smoke events,” Cantwell said. “This bill will more than double funding for controlled burns that reduce hazardous, wildfire-starter fuels and makes it easier for federal and state officials to conduct burns by reducing burdensome requirements to burn outside the fire season. These tools will help reduce dangerous smoke and keep communities safe.”
In 2018, the Forest Service determined that 234 million acres of forest are at a high risk of dangerous wildfires. Yet, controlled burns treated only three million acres annually during the last decade, according to Cantwell.
Federal land managers should be equipped to get ahead of the problem, especially as the climate crisis worsens, she said. Because vegetation grows continuously, the Forest Service will never be able to address the current hazardous fuels backlog at its current pace.
Controlled burns, on average, emit one-fifth of the smoke of wildfires, she said.
