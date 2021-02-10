WASHINGTON, D.C. – Local utility officials and state political leaders are praising a major disaster declaration made Feb. 4 by the federal government for the 2020 wildfire season in Washington.
The request was made in September 2020 after a series of Labor Day weekend fires, including the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires in Okanogan and Douglas counties.
Washington congressional delegation asked several times for action on the request before the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved public assistance for Douglas, Franklin, Kittitas, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille and Skamania counties, and the Colville Confederated Tribes and Yakama Nation.
Public assistance provides monetary help for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, plus hazard mitigation grant programs.
“The federal disaster declaration certainly comes as a relief to many of us in eastern Washington,” said Sheila Corson, spokeswoman for the Okanogan County Public Utility District. “We hadn’t really factored in any FEMA assistance in our capital budget for 2021, since we couldn’t be use if it would come through.”
“We appreciate the administration’s approval of the disaster declaration for the 2020 wildfires in Washington,” said Meaghan Vibbert, spokeswoman for the Douglas County PUD. “Douglas PUD plans on requesting federal assistance to minimize the impact to our customers.”
Gov. Jay Inslee also praised the decision.
“Our state experienced extensive damage during last year’s wildfire season, particularly in central and eastern Washington,” he said. “While it has been a long wait, I’m pleased to say the Biden administration has approved our major disaster declaration request.”
He said the federal money will help rebuild damaged public infrastructure, such as power lines, roadways, fencing around public areas, and water and sewage systems.
Okanogan County Public Utility District damage included 27 miles of distribution line and 89 poles, 18 miles of transmission line and 175 poles, and 20,000 feet of fiber optic line.
Corson said Okanogan County PUD’s estimated eligible costs are about $7.7 million, with 75 percent and 12.5 percent state reimbursements.
“The FEMA reimbursements should help us as we move forward with rebuilding after the Cold Springs Fire, and free up other funds to use as we continue to pursue replacing aging infrastructure and making upgrades to our system as a whole.”
Vibbert said the Douglas County PUD lost more than 650 power poles along 20 miles of electrical line and 32 miles of fiber optic line in the Pearl Hill Fire, the Douglas County portion of the Cold Springs Fire.
“In addition to our crews, we used over 100 mutual aid linemen and heavy equipment operators working long shifts to restore power as quickly as possible,” she said. “Work continues to restore the system back to a pre-disaster state, which is estimated to cost the district between $4.5 million and $5 million.”
Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative also suffered infrastructure losses in Cold Springs/Pearl Hill, as did the two counties and state.
“Following yet another record-setting wildfire season, our communities are in desperate need of this assistance,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District. “With whole towns practically wiped off the map, this funding from FEMA will go a long way to help us begin to rebuild and recover.”
“No one should play politics with disaster relief,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., adding that it’s time to help Malden, in northern Whitman County, and other areas rebuild.
Much of Malden and neighboring Pine City burned to the ground during a Labor Day weekend wildfire.
“I will never forget the devastation I saw first-hand in communities like Malden and Pine City, nor how frustrating it was to see federal aid withheld for so many months,” said state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “While these communities are in the beginning phases of recovery, this long-overdue support is a crucial step toward helping residents rebuild their lives and livelihoods.”
Franz’s agency, the state Department of Natural Resources, donated a surplus fire engine to Malden in December after the town’s fire station, including its only fire engine, was destroyed in the blaze.
A state request for individual assistance remains under review by FEMA.
“While this emergency support is a much-needed step in the right direction, I urge the administration to approve our request for individual assistance so that central Washington’s homeowners and businesses can also receive the relief they need,” said Newhouse.
Franz also is asking the Legislature to approve House Bill 1168, which would create dedicated funding for wildfire response, forest health and community resilience.
FEMA also approved statewide eligibility for hazard mitigation grant programs, which support efforts by states, local and tribal governments, and partners to reduce or eliminate long-term risk of future natural disasters. Conservation and mitigation projects would be included.
