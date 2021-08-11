OMAK – School districts across the state are budgeting for the 2021-22 school year, with federal COVID-impact money from the CARES Act figuring into the bottom lines.
The Chronicle contacted districts in Okanogan and Ferry counties, plus a couple straddling into neighboring counties, for information on their new budges. Several did not reply by this week’s deadline.
The Omak School District’s new budget, approved during a special meeting Aug. 5, reflects increased educational investments in curriculum, technology and professional development, said Executive Finance Director Scott Haeberle.
The district plans to invest $950,000 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief – ESSER – funds through the CARES Act into student learning recovery and acceleration.
An additional $5.5 million in ESSER funding will be used over the next three years to improve the health and safety of school facilities, Haeberle said.
The Omak district anticipates more than $108.2 in revenue during the 2021-22 year, an increase of more than $2.2 million from the 2020-21 year. Expenditures are anticipated at $105.4 million, about $730,000 more than in the previous year.
Student enrollment, including the online Washington Virtual Academy through K12 Inc., is expect to be $7,493 full-time equivalent students, or about 131 fewer than were budgeted for in 2020-21. Enrollment dropped during the last school year.
District staff will total 430, an increase of three from 2020-21.
Okanogan
The Okanogan School Board approved the district’s 2021-22 budget during its July 28 meeting.
The total budget tops $21.8 million, and includes $5.8 million in federal ESSER funds, said Superintendent Ashley Goetz. The district has until September 2024 to spend the federal money.
Goetz said the budget looks “very comparable to past years’” budgets, with the exception of the added federal money.
She said the district budgeted for 1,052 full-time equivalent students in 2021-22, compared to 1,050 the previous year.
The district has hired additional staff to reduce class sizes and an additional Title I teacher at Virginia Grainger Elementary School.
Both school kitchens are under construction for upgrades. Stainless steel figures are being replaced in the secondary building and Virginia Grainger Elementary School is getting a dishwasher. Lighting is being upgraded in both locations.
Four-year budget projections also were presented during the meeting.
Tonasket
Tonasket’s 2021-22 spending plan anticipates nearly $20.76 million in revenue and almost $21.44 million in expenditures.
“The budget is a tool to authorize capacity for expenditures so it is very rare that we ever reach our budgeted expenditure level,” said Superintendent Steve McCullough. “The anticipated revenue and expenditures increased from around $27 million last year, primarily because of the addition of federal ESSER funds.”
The district budgeted for 1,040 full-time equivalent students, but McCullough said there could be more. Last year’s student count was 1,057.35 FTE.
ESSER funds will be used to increase staffing to provide more learning opportunities, reduce class size and add two modular classrooms to the elementary school, he said. The modular classroom building is scheduled to arrive this month.
The elementary school recently got a new roof. A shop addition will start in November. Both are funded by the district’s voter-approved capital projects levy.
Pateros
The Pateros School District’s $6.2 million budget is similar to last year’s, with the addition of ESSER funding, said Superintendent Greg Goodnight.
The district expects 285 students, the same as in 2020-21. Enrollment dropped 15 students from the 2018-19 year.
Pateros is adding a maintenance staff member to help with facility projects and the expanded workload for cleaning during COVID.
The budget was approved during the July 26 meeting.
A budget breakdown includes general fund, nearly $6.26 million; capital projects fund, $230,000; transportation vehicle fund, $134,750; debt service fund, $153,658, and associated student body fund, $83,276.
Curlew
Curlew anticipates a slight decrease in enrollment, said Superintendent John Glenewinkel.
“We are fortunate to have a healthy cash reserve and we are planning to dip into that next school year,” he said. “We will expend some funds on general operations, but we are also anticipating a fairly major expenditure on technology.”
District officials hope to start planning for a new heating system and possibly and air conditioning system.
One new teacher is being hired. The district also contracted with the Communities in Schools program to provide student support.
“Overall, we have a very positive budget situation,” said Glenewinkel. “However, we will have to be in balance at the end of this school year in order to ensure long-term sustainability.”
Grand Coulee Dam
The Grand Coulee Dam School District also plans to dip into reserves during the coming school year, said Superintendent Paul Turner.
The district budgeted to end fiscal year 2020-21 at around $600,000 in carryover, but now anticipates more than $1 million. For the 2021-22 year, the district anticipates an $850,000 ending fund balance.
“We are budgeting 698 (full-time equivalent students), which is the same as last year,” he said. “We feel comfortable with this number unless we lose students because they are going to have to wear masks. We will see later in the month.”
According to the latest guidance from the state Department of Health, school personnel, students, volunteers and visitors must wear masks indoors and on buses, regardless of vaccination status.
Revenues are holding up, plus the district has ESSER funds to help bridge the gap.
“There is a lot of unknown going into this coming year,” Turner said.
The district plans a 4.5-day school week, with dismissal at 1 p.m. Fridays.
“Weekly collaboration, professional development and planning will be supported on Friday afternoons,” he said. “This past year we had good success running four half days. We plan to champion uninterrupted time Monday through Thursday and have STEM Fridays every week.”
The coming year’s budget tops $14.62 million.
