OLYMPIA – Applications opened last week for a new federal program that will offer substantial relief for Washington farmers and ranchers affected by the coronavirus shutdown, says state Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale.
The new coronavirus food assistance program will offer direct federal support for food producers affected by falling prices and market disruption.
The $19 billion program, operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will provide direct federal support to producers of commodities. Assistance also is available to producers who face losses because of COVID-19 market supply chain disruptions and additional significant market costs.
Eligible commodities include apples, asparagus, barley, canola, peaches, pears, potatoes, raspberries, strawberries and specific types of wheat. Also eligible are dairy farmers, cattle ranchers, hog producers and others.
USDA said the program may be expanded to other agricultural commodities.
To receive federal assistance, farmers must apply to USDA’s Farm Service Agency. An online application form is available.
