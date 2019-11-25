SPOKANE - A national strategy has been launched to address the problem of missing and murdered Native Americans.
William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, joined the Department of Justice in announcing the initiative, which places missing and murdered indigenous persons coordinators in 11 U.S. attorneys’ offices.
The plan also calls for deployment of the FBI’s most advanced response capabilities when needed, improved data collection and analysis, and training to support local response efforts.
Hyslop said his office “is committed to working collaboratively with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement to recover the Native American women who have gone missing, and to find justice for those who have been murdered.”
Coordinators will be hired in Alaska, Arizona, Montana, Oklahoma, Michigan, Utah, Nevada, Minnesota, Oregon, New Mexico and Washington. Montana already has a coordinator.
