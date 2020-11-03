WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Oct. 29 that gray wolves in much of the contiguous 48 states will be delisted from the federal Endangered Species Act. The rule was published in the Federal Register Nov. 3, and will go into effect Jan. 4, 2021.
Once the rule is in effect, state and tribal wildlife management agencies will resume responsibility for sustainable conservation of federally delisted gray wolves.
The state has facilitated wolf recovery for more than a decade and is well-prepared to be the management authority for wolves statewide, according to a statement from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The agency will monitor the state’s wolves for five years to ensure the continued success of the species and that it continues to meet the federal recovery objectives.
Of the 26 known wolf packs in the state, 21 reside in eastern Washington. In much of the area, wolves have not been federally listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2011. The recent federal decision to delist gray wolves applies to the western two-thirds of the state and makes the federal status consistent across the state. Highway 97 was the dividing line.
“The gray wolf is an Endangered Species Act success story,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District. “By empowering states to manage gray wolf populations, the federal government is recognizing the effectiveness of locally-led conservation efforts, basing management decisions on sound science — instead of politics, and providing certainty to families, farmers, and rural communities in Central Washington and throughout the country. This action is one of the many steps the Trump administration is taking to modernize the Endangered Species Act and protect American wildlife, and I look forward to continuing to build upon these efforts in Congress.”
The Washington Cattlemen’s Association also extended applause to the decision.
“We have tremendous confidence in the science that informed this important decision and thank (U.S. Department of Interior) Secretary (David) Bernhardt for his leadership on this matter,” said Ashley House, executive vice president of the Washington Cattlemen’s Association. “We are hopeful that this decision will guide our Washington state policy and policymakers towards a similar statewide decision towards management of the gray wolf population here locally.
“As ranchers, we remain optimistic that we will be able to protect our livelihoods and ability to produce a safe, affordable, domestic food supply while working in tandem with wildlife managers for balanced management and realized success,” House said. “We commend the administration for this terrific work.”
The state Farm Bureau echoed that.
“This is great news for Washington state where our wolf population has reached recoverable levels,” said Washington Farm Bureau President Mike LaPlant. “It’s time to end the federal/state split management of wolves in Washington and allow our state wildlife managers to manage wolves in conjunction with all other species.”
In 2013, the Obama administration’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that gray wolf recovery goals had been achieved, yet the effort to delist the animal from the Endangered Species Act was met with challenges and lawsuits by environmental groups.
Management of gray wolves was transferred from the states to the federal level following two 2014 U.S. District Court decisions that reinstated gray wolves under the protections of the Endangered Species Act.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said it will continue to work with partners, stakeholders and communities on the recovery, conservation and management of wolves.
The state’s focus will continue on recovery objectives and reducing conflict between wolves and livestock.
Gray wolves will remain listed endangered by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Since the first state Department of Fish and Wildlife wolf survey in 2008, the state’s wolf population has grown by an average of 28 percent per year. Wildlife officials counted 108 wolves in 21 packs and the Colville Confederated Tribes reported 37 wolves in five packs during the annual wolf population survey at the end of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.