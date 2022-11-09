OLYMPIA — The USDA Forest service will recognize the service of our veterans by waiving standard fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas on Nov. 11. On fee-free days, standard amenity fees normally charged for day use sites, such as picnic areas, developed trailheads, and destination visitor centers, are waived. But this does not apply to special recreation permits, campground reservations or cabin rentals.
“Making Veterans Day a fee-free day gives everyone an opportunity to reflect on the service of our nation’s veterans while spending time on public lands.” Said Tracy Calizon, regional director of recreation for the US Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest. “Many veterans spend time with their families and connect with nature while hiking, hunting, boating, and exploring the range of outdoor recreation opportunities national forests and grasslands have to offer,” she said.
Fee-free public lands access, including access to National Forests and Grasslands, is available year-round to U.S. military service members and their families, veterans, and Gold Star family members. The Interagency Military Pass is available at no cost to all active-duty military personnel and their families. This pass is honored nationwide at all Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and US Fish & Wildlife Service sites charging standard amenity or entrance fees.
