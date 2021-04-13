WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has compiled a list of its publications to help people prepare for and recover from disasters such as fires and flooding.
“One of the missions of community education and outreach is to promote reduction of future losses through education (about) successful mitigation practices, which may prevent the repeat of the same losses,” said the agency.
Among the topics are “Avoiding Wildfire Damage: A Checklist for Homeowners,” “Rebuilding After a Wildfire,” “Be Prepared for a Landside” and “Why Do I Need Flood Insurance?”
Information is available on www.fema.gov, www.ready.gov and www.usfa.fema.gov.
