BOTHELL – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued tips for people on living with wildfire.
The effort is part of Mitigation March, in which the agency has been offering suggestions for coping with various hazards, from wildfires to flooding to wildfire.
The agency noted that changes in weather, development, suppression and forest management have changed how wildfires burn. The season is longer and the fires are more intense, causing severe destruction, the agency said.
Among the tips offered:
-Contact the local fire department or conservation district for a wildfire home assessment.
-Remove combustible materials from around the home.
-Trim low-hanging branches.
-Select fire-resistant plants.
-Screen areas below decks.
-Replace wood shingle roofs with ignition-resistant, Class A-rated materials.
-Support adoption of a wildland-urban interface code.
More information is available at fireadapted.org.
