WASHINGTON, D.C. — A national tribal strategy has been written to address the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s responsibilities to federally recognized tribal nations when responding to and preparing for disasters affecting tribal lands.
The “2022-2026 FEMA National Tribal Strategy” provides FEMA with a roadmap to refine and elaborate on major strategic goals and objectives. It includes information requested and recommended by tribal nations through extensive outreach sessions led by FEMA National Tribal Affairs Advisor Denise “Bambi” Kraus.
Key issue areas were added to address requests from tribal nation members to include tribal-specific technical assistance and tailored resources to support tribal emergency management programs, said FEMA.
Through the new strategy, FEMA will initiate a national study on tribal emergency management capacity and capabilities, develop a comprehensive FEMA guide of programs, develop tribal-specific technical assistance resources, regularly convene an annual meeting of national and regional tribal liaisons, expand training opportunities for tribal nations and other related objectives.
“On his first day in office, President Biden called on all federal agencies to advance racial equity and support underserved communities nationwide,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “The FEMA workforce remains committed to this critical mission by instilling equity as the foundation of emergency management and always putting people first.
“FEMA’s first-ever national tribal strategy will be key to achieving this ambitious goal, which represents a significant milestone for the agency and reflects our deep commitment to better partner with and serve all 574 federally recognized tribal nations.”
