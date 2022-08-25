FEMA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A national tribal strategy has been written to address the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s responsibilities to federally recognized tribal nations when responding to and preparing for disasters affecting tribal lands.

The “2022-2026 FEMA National Tribal Strategy” provides FEMA with a roadmap to refine and elaborate on major strategic goals and objectives. It includes information requested and recommended by tribal nations through extensive outreach sessions led by FEMA National Tribal Affairs Advisor Denise “Bambi” Kraus.

