OLYMPIA – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office is leading at 21-member task force to assess systemic causes behind the high rate of disappearances and murders of indigenous women.
Ferguson announced the task force last week in recognition of the National Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women Day of Remembrance.
The task force will include tribes and tribal organizations, plus policy makers at the local, state and federal levels.
“For too long, tribal communities have suffered violence against indigenous women,” said Ferguson. “This task force is an important step toward achieving justice for victims and families, and bringing these women home.”
The task force will assess data collection and reporting practices relating to missing, murdered indigenous women, review prosecutorial trends, identify resources to support victim services and make recommendations for increasing training for best practices when working with tribes and tribal communities, Ferguson said.
It is scheduled to report its findings in reports to the governor and Legislature in August 2022 and June 2023.
Washington is home to 29 federally recognized tribes.
Ferguson said the task force will build on legislation passed in 2018 and 2019 to improve data collection related to missing and murdered indigenous women, and hire two liaisons in the Washington State Patrol.
Meanwhile, at the federal level, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, recently introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate May 5, 2021, as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.
Newhouse said Native Americans make up 2 percent of the state’s population, but native women account for 7 percent of its reported missing women. There are 32 open cases of missing and murdered indigenous women on or near the Yakama Nation reservation alone.
He has called for establishment of a federal cold case task force office in Yakima. The closest office is in Billings, Mont.
