OLYMPIA - Ferry County is one of eight Washington counties being allowed to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan for reopening economies closed because of coronavirus concerns.
Others are Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Stevens counties.
Under Safe Start, Inslee announced four levels of reopening for the state, but said counties with populations of 75,000 or less that have had no new coronavirus cases for three weeks can move through the levels quicker.
Ferry County has had one case of COVID-19.
“We recognize COVID-19 is impacting some parts of our state in different ways and some counties will be ready to move forward earlier than others,” said John Wiesman, state secretary of health.
“While recognizing that reality, we set cautious, thorough requirements for counties that want to apply for a variance.”
Businesses in the fast-track counties must wait to reopen until guidance has been released for the industry on how to keep workers and the public safe, said Wiesman said. They must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in that guidance.
The application process requires support from the local health officer, health board and hospitals, and the county commission.
Each county must demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity and adequate personal protective equipment supplies to keep health care workers safe. Applications must include plans for:
-Making testing available at accessible to everyone in the county with symptoms.
-Staffing case investigations and contact tracing.
-Housing people in isolation or quarantine who can’t or don’t want to do so at home.
-Providing case management services to those in isolation and quarantine.
Okanogan County commissioners sent a letter to Inslee earlier this month asking to have the county reopened. Since then, the county has picked up two new cases of COVID-19. A second death, previously attributed to another county, has been added to the county’s statistics.
The state is in Phase 1, which continues the stay home, stay healthy order for high-risk populations, opens some outdoor recreation, allows drive-in spiritual services, and allows essential travel and limited non-essential travel for Phase 1-permissible activities.
On the business side, essential businesses are allowed to remain open. Reopening is allowed for existing construction meeting certain criteria, landscaping, auto/RV/boat and ORV sales, retail with curbside pickup only, car washes and pet walkers.
Phase 2 adds outdoor recreation involving five or fewer people outside a person’s household, gatherings of no more than five people per week outside a person’s household, and non-essential travel for Phase 1 and 2 activities.
For business, Phase 2 allows manufacturing, additional construction, in-home/domestic services, retail in-store purchases (with restrictions), real estate, professional and office-based businesses, hair and nail salons and barbers, pet grooming, and restaurants/taverns at 50 percent capacity with groups no larger than five people.
