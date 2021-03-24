SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Ferry County has been added to a presidential major disaster declaration, making low-interest federal disaster loans available to certain private, non-profit organizations.
President Joe Biden’s Feb. 4 declaration for public assistance was amended, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced March 22. The declaration covers damage caused by wildfires and straight-line winds Sept. 1-19, 2020.
Private, non-profit groups that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance, said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.
The low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Kittitas, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Whitman and Yakima counties, and for the Colville Confederated Tribes and Yakama Nation.
Private, non-profit organizations should contact Program Manager Gary Urbas of the Washington State Public Assistance program at 253-512-7402 or gary.urbas@mil.wa.gov to obtain information about applicant briefings, said Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s disaster field operations center-west.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will use that information to determine if the organization provides an “essential governmental service” and is a “critical facility” as defined by law.
If so, FEMA may provide the group with a public assistance grant for eligible costs. If not, FEMA may refer the organization to SBA for disaster loan assistance.
