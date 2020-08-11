REPUBLIC — The 77th annual Ferry County Fair, originally planned Sept. 4-6, has been canceled because of COVID-19, but plans are in the works for a market sale.
The decision came late last month at a regularly meeting.
“The Ferry County Fair Board had been optimistic that the county would be in Phase 4 of Washington state’s phased reopening approach, but recent events and direction related to COVID-19 has resulted in it being highly unlikely that we could hold our event and meet the expectations of the state,” a statement from the fair said. “This fair board regrettably had to cancel this year’s fair and now will be focusing its attention on providing for a market animal livestock auction for the 4-H members that had been raising animals they intended to show and sell at the fair.”
Ferry County remains in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan. Inslee has walked back the possibility of Phase 4 for any county in the state because of continually rising virus cases.
Fair leaders said 4-H members that had planned to show a market animal at the fair should still register their projects for the Sept. 5 sale.
This year’s premium book, which contains the registration forms can be found online at ferrycountyfair.com.
Participants with questions about the fair are advised to call the fair office at 509-775-3146.
