OMAK – The Omak City Council heard a proposal Oct. 5 from Omak High School FFA members for a new community sign.
During the council’s Zoom meeting, Corbin Hale, sentinel for the club, said the group plans to seek a “Living to Serve” grant of $3,000. The money would be used for a sign to replace the current one on state-owned property at 800 Riverside Drive.
The proposed sign would be either metal or concrete, and would be accompanied by native plants. Community members would be urged to participate through a competition, said Kacie Vejraska, club president.
Hale noted that Chelan and Pateros both have similar welcome signs.
The students asked the city to waive building fees, since they want to spend as much of the anticipated grant as possible on building materials. Building Official Tyler Wells said monument signs do not require a building permit.
In other business, the council:
-Accepted the East Side Park lift station project as complete. Cates and Erb, Omak, did the work.
-Agreed to spend $84,000 on audio/video equipment so public meetings can be streamed.
CARES Act funds will be used. The equipment should be installed by the end of the year.
-Approved a contract with Whitney Equipment to replace impellers at the Asotin Street lift station.
-Approved a resolution amending the design of the Dewberry Avenue water loop for $50,000. The design will include an eight-inch service line on Dewberry between Locust and Kenwood streets.
-Approved an amendment to the interagency agreement with the state Department of Natural Resources for airport water improvements. DNR asked the city to complete a reservoir design at DNR expense.
A contract with J-U-B Engineers Inc. was approved for design and specifications for the proposed reservoir. The contract will not exceed $228,395.
-Approved a lease agreement with Ricoh USA Inc. for a copier/printer for city hall. The current contract expires in December.
-Approved a joint resolution for the Okanogan watershed plan for water inventory.
-Learned the city burn ban was lifted Oct. 1.
