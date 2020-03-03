NESPELEM – Filing began Monday, March 2, for seven positions on the Colville Business Council.
Half the 14-member council is up for election each spring.
Official petitions for candidacy may be filed until 4 p.m. Friday, March 13, according to the tribe’s election schedule. Petitions may be withdrawn until 8 a.m. March 16.
Candidates will be certified at 9 a.m. March 16.
A May 9 primary is planned for positions that draw more than two candidates. Polling sites are the Inchelium and Omak senior meal sites, and the Keller and Nespelem community centers. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Absentee ballots may be arranged through the tribe.
Poll votes will be certified May 11, with absentee ballots and the total certified May 14.
The general election is set for Saturday, June 20, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Poll vote certification is June 22, with absentee ballot and total counts June 25.
Newly elected council members will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, during the council’s annual reorganization.
Council members whose positions are up for election this year are Richard Swan Sr. and Marvin Kheel, Inchelium District; Joseph L. Somday, Keller District; Darnell Sam and Janet Nicholson Wak Wak, Nespelem District, and Margie Hutchinson and Richard Moses, Omak District.
