OKANOGAN — Several Okanogan County offices will be up for grabs this year, with filing week scheduled for May 16-20.
Statewide, 165 federal, state and multi-county legislative or judicial offices are up for election.
Candidates May file online with the Office of the Secretary of State between 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, and 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. Those who file online and pay filing fees via credit or debit card.
Applicants may also download a declaration of candidacy form and mail it, along with a check, to Candidate Filing, Office of the Secretary of State, P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA, 98504-0229, o they may file in person at the secretary’s office in the Legislative Building, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. S.W., Olympia.
Candidates for federal, statewide and multi-county legislative or judicial offices must file with the Office of the Secretary of State.
Other candidates should file with the county elections office in which the position resides, said the secretary’s office. All applications, regardless of delivery, must be received by the Office of the Secretary of State or the appropriate county elections office by 5 p.m. May 20.
Offices available:
Federal
U.S. Representative, District No. 4 – Adams, Benton, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Klickitat, Okanogan and Yakima counties; partisan, two-year term (incumbent Dan Newhouse); filing fee $1,740.
State
Secretary of State – Statewide; partisan, two-year unexpired term (incumbent Steve Hobbs); filing fee $1,346.
Representative, District 7 position 1 – Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens counties; partisan, two-year term (incumbent Jacquelin Maycumber); filing fee $568.81.
Representative, District 7 position 2 – Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens counties; partisan, two-year term (incumbent Joel Kretz); filing fee $568.81.
Senator, District 7 – Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens counties; partisan, four-year term (incumbent Shelly Short); filing fee $568.81.
Supreme Court, position 1 – Non-partisan, six-year term (incumbent Mary I. Yu); filing fee $2,203.20.
Supreme Court, position 5 – Non-partisan, six-year term (incumbent Barbara Madsen); filing fee $2,203.20.
Supreme Court, position 6 – Non-partisan, six-year term (incumbent G. Helen Whitener; filing fee $2,203.20.
County
Assessor – Countywide; partisan, four-year term (incumbent Larry D. Gilman); filing fee $798.72.
Auditor – Countywide; partisan, four-year term (incumbent Cari Hall); filing fee $798.72.
Clerk – Countywide; partisan, four-year term (incumbent Charleen Groomes); filing fee $798.72.
Coroner – Countywide; partisan, four-year term (incumbent David Rodriguez); filing fee $798.72.
Prosecuting attorney; partisan, four-year term plus short term (incumbent Albert Lin); filing fee $1,575.96.
Sheriff – Countywide; partisan, four-year term (incumbent Anthony Hawley); filing fee $1,010.28.
Treasurer – Countywide; partisan, four-year term (incumbent Leah F. McCormack); filing fee $798.72.
Commissioner, district 3 – Countywide; partisan, four-year term (incumbent Jim DeTro); filing fee $684.
Superior Court judge, position No. 1 – Countywide; non-partisan, two-year unexpired term (incumbent Robert Grim); filing fee $1,996.75.
District Court judge, position No. 1 – Countywide; non-partisan, four-year term plus short term (incumbent Chancey Crowell); filing fee $1,288.74.
District Court judge, position No. 2 – Countywide; non-partisan, four-year term (incumbent Charles Short); filing fee $1,288.74.
Ferry County Public Utility District commissioner, position No. 1 – Ferry County, part Okanogan County; non-partisan, six-year term (incumbent Chris Kroupa); filing fee $222.48.
Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioner, position No. 3 – Okanogan County; non-partisan, six-year term (incumbent Jerry Asmussen); filing fee $308.04.
Precinct committees
All precincts – Partisan, two-year terms; no filing fee.
