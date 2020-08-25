PORT ANGELES - Capture and translocation operations for mountain goats are complete, with a total of 325 goats moved from the Olympic Peninsula to the northern Cascades.
An additional 50 mountain goats recently were moved from Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest to the Cascades. Since September 2018, a total of 325 mountain goats have been translocated.
The effort is a partnership involving the National Park Service, state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service to re-establish and assist in connecting depleted populations of mountain goats in the Washington Cascades. The non-native goats were removed from the Olympic Mountains, to which they were introduced in the 1920s.
In addition to the mountain goats released in the North Cascades national forests, a total of 16 mountain goat kids were given permanent homes in zoos - six in 2018 and 10 in 2019.
Twenty-two goats died during capture, six were euthanized because they were unfit for translocation and four animals died in transit. Eight animals that could not be captured safely were lethally removed.
Overall, 381 mountain goats were removed from Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest in four, two-week-long operational periods from September 2018 to August 2020.
During the final round, the mountain goats at 12 sites in the North Cascades national forests. Nine sites were in the Darrington, Preacher Mountain, Mount Loop Highway and Snoqualmie Pass areas of the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.
Three release sites were in the Chikamin Ridge, Box Canyon and Tower Mountain areas of Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Release areas were chosen based on their high-quality mountain goat habitat, proximity to the staging areas and limited disturbance to recreationists, said officials.
