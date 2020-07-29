DARRINGTON - A coalition of state and federal agencies, with support from local tribes, has begun the fourth and final two-week round of moving mountain goats from Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest to the northern Cascade Mountains.
Since September 2018, the agencies have moved 275 mountain goats.
The effort is a partnership of the National Park Service, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service to re-establish and assist in connecting depleted populations of mountain goats in the Washington Cascades while also removing non-native goats from the Olympic Mountains.
Mountain goats were introduced to the Olympics in the 1920s.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to release the mountain goats at 12 sites in North Cascades national forests this round. Nine sites are in the Darrington, Preacher Mountain, Mount. Loop Highway and Snoqualmie Pass areas of the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.
Three release sites are in the Chikamin Ridge, Box Canyon and Tower Mountain areas of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“A project of this magnitude would be impossible without our partner agencies and the expertise and cooperation of hundreds of people,” said Olympic National Park Wildlife Branch Chief Patti Happe. “Because of this expertise and cooperation throughout the project, we anticipate reaching our objectives for capture and translocation in this final round.”
At the start of the translocation effort in 2018, the population of mountain goats was estimated at 725. Based on past removal efforts, it was estimated that approximately 50 percent of the mountain goat population, or 325-375 animals, could be safely captured over a total of four, two-week periods.
To date, 275 mountain goats have been captured and translocated with a grand total of 326 removed from the population on the Olympic Peninsula.
Sixteen were transferred to a zoo, 18 died during capture, six were euthanized, three died in transport and eight were lethally removed.
Officials said lethal removal will begin in fall 2020 after the final round of capture and translocation.
While some mountain goat populations in the North Cascades have recovered since the 1990s, the species is still absent from many areas of its historic range, said officials.
