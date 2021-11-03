OLYMPIA — Financing for two dozen local and state capital projects and equipment purchases are to be finalized this week, according to state treasurer Mike Pellicciotti.
The treasurer’s office is heading two programs — Local Option Capital Asset Lending Program and Lease Purchase Program — for local municipalities, community colleges and state agencies.
Participating groups are able to receive Certificates of Participation from the state to help finance property acquisition, move current projects along or look at refinancing options amongst other items.
Pellicciotti said it will allow local governments the to “provide their communities with the essential services they need and create additional savings for taxpayers.”
Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15 is one of this year’s program participants, a move that Fire Chief Bill Vallance is pleased with following the recent wildfire season.
“This community faces a constant threat of wildfire during the summer months, so we need to be prepared by having reliable equipment at our disposal,” Vallance said.
Okanogan County, from Jan. 1 to Oct. 25, has experienced 68 unique fires with over 160,000 acres burned, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
For Vallance, this means resupplying kits, materials, and the necessary purchase of two new fire engines for $738,230, a price District 15 wouldn’t have been able to get on their own.
“The district’s participation in the financing program is simply the most cost effective avenue for us to purchase the equipment needed to keep our community safe," Vallance explained.
District 15’s last participation in the LOCAL program was in 2001 when Okanogan Fire District 5 – who would eventually merge with two Douglas County fire district’s – financed $100,000 for the purchase of a thousand-gallon pumper truck.
According to the state treasurer’s office, District 15 covers the outlying areas of Brewster and Pateros along with Rocky Butte, Downing, Methow, Monse, Dyer and Starr.
Fire District 15 currently has a fleet of four structural engines, six type-6 brush trucks, three type-3 brush trucks, two rescues, four water tenders and a command unit, according to their website.
The treasurer’s office offers Certificates of Participation through the financing program three times a year and has provided $1.49 billion in funding since its inception.
More information can be found at www.tre.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.