Cold Springs Fire burns 130-plus buildings
OMAK – The Cold Springs Fire is more than 90 percent contained after burning more than 130 buildings and blackening 189,923 acres of land.
The blaze began Sept. 6 southeast of Omak at the north end of Cold Springs Road west of Omak Lake. Driven by a north wind, the fire raced southward across the Colville Indian Reservation and jumped the Columbia River about 3 a.m. Sept. 7 and continued burning south in Douglas County to Highway 2.
The fires actually are one, but have been separated administratively by county. The Douglas County portion, dubbed the Pearl Hill Fire, burned across 223,730 acres of land.
Combined, they total 413,653 acres, or about 157,545 more than the 2014 Carlton Complex fire and 109,267 less than the combined Okanogan Complex, Tunk Block and North Star fires of 2015.
In Okanogan County, the Cold Springs Fire destroyed or damaged 78 homes and 60 secondary buildings, according to Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team No. 2. The team turned over management of the fire to local agencies Sept. 19.
The cause is under investigation.
All evacuation orders have been lifted.
Crews are continuing to rehabilitate roads and fix fences that were damaged during the initial fire attack. Dirt road repairs continued Monday on roads that were damaged by firefighting vehicles.
Chipping operations on the northeast portion of the occurred during the weekend.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death of a 22-month-old boy and injuries to his parents. They were caught in the fire the night of Sept. 6-7, abandoned their pickup truck and fled to the Columbia River bank, where they were picked up Sept. 9 by a Colville tribal search boat.
The child, Uriel Hyland, died before the family was found.
Jamie, 27, and Jake Hyland, 32, were flown from Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where they are being treated.
As of Monday, Sept. 21, both had undergone surgeries and were participating in physical therapy, according to a gofundme.com page set up for their benefit. Both are alert; on Thursday she got out of bed and into a wheelchair and was taken to his room, where he sang happy birthday to her, said the gofundme.com page, which was started by the wife of Jake Hyland’s cousin.
The fundraiser has taken in $317,312 toward a $400,000 goal, according to the page.
Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 361, Maple Valley, WA 98038.
The incident team said donation centers for people who lost their are full and items are being distributed. Monetary donations can be made to the Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery Group or the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
Hay and supplies for displaced animals are being taken at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail.
All roads in the burn area opened Sept. 21, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.
On the Pearl Hill Fire, the portion of the Cold Springs Fire in Douglas County, all evacuation levels have been lifted and previously closed roads have opened.
A number of homes have been damaged or destroyed. A count has not yet been released.
As of Sept. 15, the last date for which an update was available, the fire was 94 percent contained after burning across 223,730 acres of land.
Officials said the cause is under investigation.
Management of the Pearl Hill Fire was transferred Sept. 16 to a Type 3 incident management team. The nearby Apple Acres Fire in Chelan County now is managed by a Type 4 organization consisting of state Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management personnel.
Firefighters for both fires are based at Chelan High School.
