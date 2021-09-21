OMAK – East Side Park will continue being used for a fire camp through September, Omak City Council members learned during their Sept. 7 meeting.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said rent is $500 per day.
Because of additional airport fuel purchases for firefighting plans, he will need to do a budget amendment to recognize the increased expenditure. The revenue side also has increased, he said.
In other business, the council:
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne proclaim September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
-Agreed to buy new playground equipment for Julia Maley Park. The swing, climber and slide will cost $10,243 from Willy Goat Toys and Playground.
The equipment will replace old and unsafe structures.
-Approved an amendment to the contract with Gray and Osborne engineers for pool facility assessment.
-Approved an amendment with Gray and Osborne for a pilot study on the Julia Maley Park well. The study will include environmental, cultural and historical reviews.
-Heard from Gary Headlee about traffic flow concerns at the intersection of Ironwood Street and Grape Avenue.
-Approved a supplemental agreement with the state Department of Transportion for Engh Road/Highway 215 improvements right of way.
-Learned applicants are sought for the council position vacated by the recent resignation of Walt Womack.
-Learned of a COVID-positive case within city government. The city hall inner office is locked down and visitors are being met in the lobby, conference room or council room.
