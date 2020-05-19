Appeals court: Judge erred in issuing directed verdict
SPOKANE - A case against Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative over a house fire has been sent back to Okanogan County Superior Court for retrial.
Edwin Wells, Ann Minor and the George Wells Family Trust sued the co-op over an electrical fire traced to equipment owned by the co-op, according to court records. The blaze destroyed the rural Okanogan home and other property of Wells, Minor and the trust.
The case went to trial but before a jury could render judgment, Judge Chris Culp issued a directed verdict in favor of the co-op.
The state Court of Appeals for Division 3 reversed the judgment and ordered the case back to Superior Court for trial.
According to the plaintiffs, the utility’s electrical pole and equipment were old and cracked, making them susceptible to electrical leakage and combustion.
“Because the plaintiffs presented evidence linking the fire not only to NVEC’s equipment, but also to the utility’s neglected maintenance, the case should have been resolved by a jury,” said the May 5 appeals court decision written by Judge Rebecca Pennell, with George Fearing and Robert Lawrence-Berry concurring.
The fire began around noon on a clear day in late summer. Both Wells and Minor were home, and Wells first noticed something amiss when a smoke detector began to chirp and wisps of smoke were observed in a back bedroom, said court records.
Wells went outside and saw flames coming from a woodshed, which was about eight feet from an electrical pole.
The pole had been installed in the early 1970s, about the time Wells moved to the property, court records said. Apart from replacing the meter, which was on a separate pole, Wells never observed the utility update any of its equipment, court records said.
Wells tried to put out the fire, but was unsuccessful. Firefighters arrived, but efforts to save the home were unsuccessful.
Wells and Minor left for evaluation of Minor for possible smoke inhalation.
While they were away, a co-op crew arrived to disconnect the power and take down the pole. After a transformer on the pole cooled down, the transformer and wires were removed, per utility protocol, the court record said. Other components of the service were left on site.
Several days later, Okanogan County sheriff’s Detective Kreg Sloan investigated the fire and ruled out several possible causes, including lightning, unauthorized persons, accelerants and animals, court records said. He attributed the cause to the electrical service associated with the power pole because of burn patterns on the pole at the top and bottom.
“According to Detective Sloan, this indicated the fire started at the top of the pole, in the location of the service lines,” said the appeals court opinion. “Then burning embers dropped to the earth, causing a conflagration on the ground below.”
He said he felt an old, cracked ceramic insulator at the top of the pole led electricity to leak and set the wooden pole on fire, court records said.
The plaintiffs then filed suit against the utility, alleging liability on grounds general negligence for failing to maintain the line and equipment. They also claimed relief under a theory of res ipsa loquitur, the principle that the occurrence of an accident implies negligence.
At trial, after the plaintiffs presented their side, the court granted the co-op’s motion for a directed verdict. According to the trial court, the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate the utility had done anything wrong and there was insufficient evidence to support liability under a general negligence theory, said court records.
The court also rejected the second argument, reasoning that fires can have many causes, several of which are not attributable to negligence.
Counsel for Wells is Dale Leslie Crandall, Loomis. Scott Christopher Cifrese of Paine Hamblen, Spokane, represented the co-op.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.