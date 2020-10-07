OKANOGAN – Cause of the Cold Springs Fire is under investigation by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire began the night of Sept. 6 and, pushed by north winds, burned across 189,923 acres of land. The fire stayed mostly on the Colville Indian Reservation, but did jump the Okanogan River near Omak and again near Monse.
It also jumped the Columbia River and burned, as the Pearl Hill Fire, across 223,730 acres southward to Highway 2.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said he does not have information to release about the investigation.
Along with investigating the fire and its outcomes, the sheriff’s office also is investigating the death of 22-month-old Uriel Hyland, Renton. He and his parents, Jake and Jamie Hyland, were caught in the fire east of Monse.
Jake and Jamie Hyland suffered burns and are recovering at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle.
As of Oct. 3, a gofundme.com account for them had raised $338,252 toward a $400,000 goal.
Both remain in intensive care and have undergone several surgeries. They are making strides in their recovery, according to a page update.
