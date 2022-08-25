Weekend highlights dry weather danger with multiple fires
OMAK — A fire in the Moccasin Flat area northeast of town highlighted a string of fires over the weekend, with a brief but fierce thunderstorm late in the afternoon Aug. 19 playing a role.
The amount of acreage burned was not available.
The Moccasin Flat fire was toned out to multiple agencies before 6 p.m. Sunday. The cause is under investigation, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
Responding agencies include fire districts 3 (Omak, Okanogan and Malott), 7 (rural Riverside) and 8 (southwest reservation), plus the state Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bowling said.
A helicopter and two planes also were called to assist.
Lost in the fire were at least one vehicle, multiple watercrafts, a camper and a utility trailer, according to a preliminary list provided by Bowling.
The Aug. 19 fires are all believed to have been started by lightning, with five calls going out in less than 20 minutes.
Fires were reported along Cameron Lake Road, the area of Columbia River Road and Cold Springs Road, on Highway 155 near milepost 72, and two fires just south of Riverside along Highway 97.
“There were several fires during that storm,” Bowling said. “But luckily the rain came in and helped contain them.”
Crews from fire districts 7 and 8, along with Omak and Okanogan fire departments, were called for the fires on Friday.
Most fire danger signs in the area, like the one located on Highway 155 near the Omak-Riverside Eastside Road turnoff, have been raised to “extreme” for the past few weeks. The Forest Service warns that fires, when under extreme conditions, can start quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely.
Weather in the Omak area is expected to remain relatively hot and dry throughout this week, according to the National Weather Service. Highs in the 90s and little to no precipitation are expected.
A wildfire update from the Forest Service on Aug. 12 highlighted the danger of thunderstorms and lightning in dry conditions, with reports of around 2,700 strikes and 12 new wildfires across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest the week of Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.