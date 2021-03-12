OMAK - Firefighters tackled a smoky fire at the former Omak Moose Lodge building on March 9.
Although the blaze was reported as a fully involved structure, it ended up damaging part of the building’s west wall and an attached storage shed, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
The fire was human-caused, but Bowling said it’s unknown if it was accidental or deliberate.
No damage estimate was made, since the building has been abandoned for a more than a year and is in bad condition.
The building is owned by Jose Sanchez, Omak. Okanogan Fire Department also responded.
