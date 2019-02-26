OMAK - Volunteer firefighters spent 1,833 hours on fire calls and 2,354 on training during 2018.

Omak Volunteer Fire Department had its annual banquet and awards night Feb. 16.

Chief Kevin Bowling said 2018 was an average year, with 294 calls for service. They included 156 calls inside the city and 138 in Fire District No. 3 (the rural area surrounding Omak and Okanogan to Malott) and other jurisdictions.

Calls included 70 fires, 80 rescue and emergency medical incidents, six hazardous conditions with no fire, nine service calls, one rupture/explosion, 69 good intent calls and 59 false calls.

Dollar losses were $463,150 inside the city and $478,650 in Fire District No. 3.

Susie Ortiz was honored for attending the most fire calls and being in the 200-call club. Eight firefighters were honored for attending 100 calls or more: Brien Bowling, Chris Bowling, Brett Carlson, Will Knowlton, Thomas McNulty, Donnie Smith, Aaron Stanley and Dan Wood.

Carlton completed one year of service to the department. A five-year service award went to Dawson Sachse, Nick Christoph was honored for 10 years of service and Chris Bowling for 15 years.

Brien Bowling and Ray Lamb received 20-year service awards and Dan Wood was honored for 35 years of service.

Ortiz received an award for perfect attendance at training sessions.

Line officers for 2019 appointed by Kevin Bowling are Wood, assistant chief, Lamb and Stanley, captains, and Tom Brantner, Brien Bowling and Smith, lieutenants.

Business officers are Scott Schmid, president; Brantner, vice president; Ortiz, secretary; Brian Baker, treasurer; the line officers, training officers; Wood, trustee, and Knowlton, safety officer.