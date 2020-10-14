WATERVILLE – The Pearl Hill Fire – the Douglas County portion of the Cold Springs Fire – destroyed taxable property assessed at nearly $3.74 million.
The Douglas County Assessor’s Office last week released a list of damaged and destroyed properties.
The fire began the night of Sept. 6 southeast of Omak and, fanned by fierce north winds, spread southward across the Colville Indian Reservation. It jumped the Columbia River near Bridgeport early the morning of Sept. 7 and continued its southward path across northern Douglas County to Highway 2.
The Cold Springs Fire burned across 189,923 acres of land, while the Pearl Hill Fire charred 223,730 acres.
More than 100 Douglas County structures were destroyed or damaged, including multiple homes, cabins, machine sheds, barns, hay sheds, shops, garages and carports and Quonset huts, a pool and utility building east of Bridgeport, a hotel north of Coulee City and a restaurant at Jameson Lake.
Assessed property losses ranged from $100 for a pumphouse to $694,600 for a single-family home and attached garage, according to the assessor’s list.
The oldest structures on the list were built in 1910 – a single-family home with attached garage and a pool and utility building, both at 2620 Road I Northeast east of Bridgeport and with a combined assessed valuation of $102,900– while the newest was a single-family home at 10 Highland Place, built in 2012 and assessed at $193,900.
Douglas County’s list also includes two utility buildings and several other structures lost but exempt from taxes.
Information on filing a destroyed property form is available from the assessor’s office by mail at P.O. Box 387, Waterville, WA 98858; in person at 213 S. Rainier St., Waterville; phone 509-745-8521; website www.douglascountywa.net/elected-offices/assessor.
In Okanogan County, property assessed at more than $5.3 million was destroyed in the Cold Springs Fire. Burned properties included single-family homes, cabins, garages, shops, out-buildings and other improvements.
The list included only fee lands and did not include tribal or individually held trust lands, which are not taxable.
Fire officials have said a total of 78 homes and 60 other buildings were lost.
Losses to building improvements total $2.01 million, with losses to non-building improvements of $3.3 million in assessed valuation.
Assessed valuation of destroyed homes ranged from $3,100 to $166,700, with an average of nearly $58,778.
Landowners who have had buildings or other county-assessed property destroyed during this summer’s wildfires can file for tax relief through Assessor Larry Gilman’s office.
In Okanogan County, destroyed property forms are available from Gilman’s office, 509-422-7190, by emailing assessor@co.okanogan.wa.us or visiting https://www.okanogancounty.org/Assessor/destroye.htm or http://dor.wa.gov/content/GetAFormOrPublication/FormBySubject/forms_prop.aspx.
Claims for reduction of assessment and the abatement of taxes must be filed within three years of the date of destruction or loss of value.
