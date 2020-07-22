OMAK – A mobile home was destroyed by fire Thursday, July 16, just south of the Tribal Trails gas station on Highway 97.
The blaze began at the north end of the unoccupied structure and spread to the rest of the building and nearby grass, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
Firefighters knocked down the grass fire quickly, but the mobile home burned to the ground. Bowling said investigation into the fire’s cause is hampered by a large hole – probably a crude basement – dug under the structure.
“It’s not safe to get in or near it,” he said.
The building had electrical service but apparently no one was living there, he said.
