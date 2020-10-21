OMAK – A dozen people were displaced from their home Monday morning, Oct. 19, by a smoky fire.
The building at 205 S. Elm St. houses two apartments; both were rented by the Chuck Brown family, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling. American Red Cross assistance was called for nine adults and three children.
The fire began upstairs in or near a clothes dryer in a bathroom, Bowling said. The building received smoke and water damage.
Omak firefighters were called at 9:45 a.m. to the blaze, which did an estimated $5,000 damage to the structure owned by Chris Spence Allen, Okanogan. Bowling said he hadn’t talked to Allen by early afternoon Monday to determine whether she had insurance on the Building.
Bowling said Brown had renter’s insurance.
