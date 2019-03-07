OMAK — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 25 Robinson Canyon Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. March 1.
The electrical fire began in the attic and spread to a wall in an upstairs bedroom, according to Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling. Firefighters opened a wall to get to the fire.
The house, owned by Vic Power, sustained electrical and some structural damage, but very little water or smoke damage, Bowling said. The American Red Cross was called to assist the home’s 10 residents - eight adults and two children.
Power has insurance but renters Joe and Jennifer Shaul do not, Bowling said. There were no injuries. Besides the Omak Fire Department, LifeLine Ambulance and the Okanogan County Public Utility District responded. Okanogan Fire Department was canceled en route.
