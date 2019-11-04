METHOW – Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15 is interested in acquiring land for possible expansion of the Methow Fire Station, with Pateros School District property as a possible site.
School board members met Oct. 28 at the Methow Community Center.
Fire district representatives met with the board for a preliminary fact-finding discussion about the Methow School property. The fire station is adjacent to the school property.
Both boards said they understand the importance of keeping the property and former schoolhouse available for use as a community center.
Superintendent Greg Goodnight was authorized by the board to write a memorandum of understanding with the fire district for possible board approval.
Goodnight said a public meeting would be held to consider the proposed memorandum.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a contract with North Central Educational Service District for physical therapy.
-Approved a memorandum of understanding with Pateros Education Association.
-Received a national lunch program administrative review letter.
-Approved policies concerning school board resignation and vacancy, risk management, and prohibition of harassment, intimidation and bullying.
-Had first reading on a revised mission statement.
-Considered a district action team proposal concerning policies on student records, student immunization and life-threatening health conditions, and drug-free schools, community and work place.
-Heard a curriculum adoption report from Principal Mike Hull. Elementary math and current world problems are scheduled for adoption this year.
-Agreed to hire part-time register nurse Raine Barnett.
-Approved hiring Jared Henton, high school girls’ head basketball coach; Gideon Wilson and Abe Wilson, junior high boys’ basketball coaches; Marcus Stennes and Jesse Villalobos, high school boys’ basketball coaches; Shane Kelly and Cindy Cavazos, high school wrestling coaches, and Erika Varrelman, cheer coach.
-Learned the White Hatter Group presented a cyber safety assembly for students in grades five through 12 on cellphone and social media use.
-Learned a sheriff’s deputy conducted a seatbelt awareness campaign earlier this fall. Students who were caught wearing seatbelts when they arrived at school were entered to win a $137 gift card, the same amount a traffic ticket costs for not wearing a seatbelt.
-Learned the kitchen staff will serve its annual Thanksgiving lunch Nov. 13. The public is invited. There’s a charge for adults to eat.
The next regular board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in the Pateros School library, 344 W. Beach St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.