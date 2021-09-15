WASHINGTON, D.C. – Okanogan County Fire District No. 6, which serves the Methow Valley, is getting nearly a quarter-million dollars in federal funding.
Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the district $244,150.17 for operations and safety through the assistance to firefighters grant program. Douglas County is getting $271,472 for operations and safety from the same program.
“Our firefighters are working under immensely dangerous and difficult conditions throughout our (congressional) district in what is shaping up to be a landmark fire season,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District. “These grants will enable them to continue their critical work.
“Our first responders are heroes, and it’s imperative we ensure they stay safe and have the tools they need to continue protecting our communities.”
