OMAK – Fire, local politics, homicides and health care dominated the news during 2019.
Okanogan County residents dealt with a variety of news stories that also include the state gun law, fifth anniversary of the Carlton Complex fire and continuing conflicts between ranchers and wolves.
The top stories, as covered by The Chronicle and ranked by the news staff, include:
1
Injuries suffered by Okanogan Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson in a Sept. 1 fire led to his death a month later.
Johnson, 55, was burned when a wildfire raced across grass and brush southwest of Okanogan that Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1. Firefighters from several departments battled the 142-acre Spring Coulee Fire off B&O North Road.
He was treated by a LifeLine Ambulance crew before being airlifted directly from the scene to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He spent the next month in a medically induced coma suffering from second- and third-degree burns over 60 percent of his body. His airway also was damaged.
He underwent several surgeries before succumbing Oct. 2.
Donations flooded into gofundme.com and bank accounts set up for his benefit, and well wishes came from all over the country.
Johnson was remembered as a caring individual who had a great outlook on life.
“He could always see a silver lining. That’s what made him so easy to like,” said friend and Okanogan Mayor Jon Culp. “He always had a smile on his face.”
In addition to volunteering on the Okanogan Fire Department for 20 years, Johnson worked as the building official for Okanogan, Tonasket and Oroville. He’d worked for Okanogan for more than 20 years, his tenure interrupted from November 2003 to May 2005 by a Washington National Guard deployment to Iraq.
He was retired from the Army and Washington National Guard. He was a sergeant in the Army.
Johnson also was an avid fisherman.
An Oct. 24 memorial service at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex drew more than 1,000 people, including first responders from across the state.
Memorials are suggested to the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Burn Foundation, Washington Wildland Fire Foundation or the Red Cross.
The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The agency’s report had not been completed by year’s end.
Meanwhile, a firefighter who was badly burned in the 2015 Twisp River Fire has appealed the dismissal of his lawsuit seeking damages.
On Aug. 15, paperwork for Daniel Lyon’s appeal was transmitted to the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 by Okanogan County Superior Court. In July, Lyon’s attorneys filed a brief with the state Court of Appeals arguing the professional rescue doctrine, which mostly bars claims such as his, violates the state Constitution.
Lyon was the only survivor among four firefighters whose truck plunged off Woods Canyon Road on Aug. 19, 2015, during the Twisp River Fire. He was burned over 70 percent of his body.
Fellow firefighters Richard “Rick” Wheeler, 31; Andrew Zajac, 26, and Thomas Nelson Zbyszewski, 20, died.
2
In January, Tonasket City Council members voted to disband the Tonasket Police Department temporarily and contract with the Okanogan County Sheriff ’s Office.
The action was a carryover from 2018, when Police Chief Darin Odegaard and Officer John Cruz were terminated, rehired and then terminated again. Officer Jose Perez was laid off.
Soon after, Councilwomen Jill Ritter and Christa “Teagan” Levine presented Mayor Dennis Brown with votes of no confidence. Brown also had asked Perez to change his name from Jose to Joseph, saying the change would be “just translation.”
“My name is Jose Perez, former police officer in Tonasket,” said Perez, who said the mayor said he had changed the officer’s name. “He went on a ride along and in that ride along we meet a citizen. That citizen introduced himself. I introduced myself. I said, ‘My name is Officer Jose Perez.’ Mayor looks at me, he says, ‘What did we talk about?’ I went back and said, ‘My name is Joseph Perez.’ That’s what I said.”
City council members approved a contract for law enforcement services with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 26 for $210,240 per year.
Also in February, a recall petition was filed against two Tonasket City Council members – Ritter and Levine - in wake of disbandment of the Tonasket Police Department. Allegations were acts of malfeasance, misfeasance and violation of oath of restaurant.
The petition was dismissed in March to allow more preparation time. In May, Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry Rawson dismissed the petition, saying the charges were factually and legally insufficient to submit to voters.
The state Supreme Court in September affirmed the dismissal.
A subsequent audit of police department assets revealed ccash, drugs and more than two-dozen firearms were missing or unaccounted for.
The audit by former sheriff’s office deputy Steve Brown has yet to be released to the public.
3
Several homicides rocked communities in Okanogan County during 2019.
-In March, Bennett Jacob Shaw, 14, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder following the shooting death of his 47-year-old father, Terry Shaw, Oroville, on Tuesday, March 12.
In early July, the prosecutor’s office decided not to charge Saw as an adult and in mid-July, Shaw pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
The maximum incarceration term allowable in juvenile court is to age 21.
-In May, Jared Nathanael Fudge, accused of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Omak resident Clarence Walter “Shag” Hauf, was acquitted by reason of insanity.
Superior Court Judge Chris Culp found Fudge, 28, competent to enter a plea and to stand trial for aggravated first-degree murder, first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
But, at the time the acts were committed, “the defendant was suffering from a mental disease or defect affecting … (his) mind to the extent that either the defendant was unable to perceive the nature and quality of the act(s) with which he/she is charged; or the defendant was unable to tell right from wrong with reference to the particular act(s) charged,” said court documents.
Fudge was charged with breaking into Hauf’s home on Omak River Road on Nov. 17, 2017, killing Hauf, setting fire to the home and taking his truck.
-In June, Jose Mejia, 34, was accused of second-degree murder and third-degree assault in the stabbing death of his mother, Juana Ferreria Demejia, 64.
-An Omak man, Keith Riehart, 31, died early Oct. 15 after an assault was reported at a home on West Third Avenue in Omak. His brother, Adrian Legarda, 25, Omak, was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, with an apparent stab wound.
Another Omak man, Tayler Ray Davis, 19, was charged two days later in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree murder-intentional murder and felony murder in Riehart’s death and first-degree assault for injuries sustained by Lagarda.
-A Manson woman, Peggy Anne Griffin, 59, died Oct. 22 when her vehicle collided with another vehicle on Highway 97 at the intersection with Highway 17 north of Brewster.
The other vehicle’s driver, Kai Michael Marcellay, 37, Brewster, was charged Oct. 25 with vehicular homicide for her death and vehicular assault for injuries sustained by Brian Wade Dougherty, 33, Okanogan, a passenger in Marcellay’s vehicle.
-An Oroville man was charged Nov. 4 with first-degree manslaughter, with a domestic violence enhancement, in the shooting death of Ashley Nicole Nelson.
Brent Alan Blanchard, 47, is accused in Okanogan County Superior Court of killing Nelson, 31, at the home they shared on Nine Mile Road.
-Brothers Lance Robert Bowers and Joseph Nathanael Bowers pleaded not guilty in early December in the June death of Lance Bowers’ wife, Angela Marie Bowers, 38.
Lance Bowers, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree arson and theft of a firearm. Joseph Bowers, 27, is charged with first-degree murder.
Angela Bowers’ body was found in the trunk of a burning vehicle in Aeneas Valley in June. Charging was delayed while DNA evidence was tested to determine the identity of the person in the trunk.
-Andrew Iverson Newman, 21, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 in the deaths of Joseph Shawl, 46, and Javier Sanchez, 55, in 2017 in Omak. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison for second-degree manslaughter and 15 months for second-degree assault.
-A Pateros man was found guilty Aug. 8 of attempting to kill Brewster businessman Cass Gebbers in 2016.
Mark Reynolds Worth, 48, was accused of driving up next to Gebbers’ vehicle and firing a gun at him.
Worth appealed the conviction in November.
4
Health care
Okanogan County’s three hospitals underwent upheavals during 2019 as North Valley in Tonasket and Three Rivers in Brewster announced they were closing their obstetrics departments.
Confluence Health decided to stop delivering babies at North Valley, beginning Aug. 1. Difficulty finding family physicians with the required skill set to perform cesarean sections was cited.
In November, Three Rivers decided to pull the plug on its OB department, citing Family Health Centers’ decision to move its obstetrics service to Mid-Valley Hospital in April 2020.
Mid-Valley Hospital is picking up the slack, becoming a regional obstetrics center by default.
In other health care news:
-The new emergency room at Three Rivers Hospital will began receiving patients March 19.
-Leaders of Okanogan County’s three hospitals began talking in March about the possibilities of additional cooperation and possibly designating specializations at each facility.
-Mid-Valley suffered an unexpected, temporary obstetrics provider shortage in the spring, prompting officials to urge expectant parents to have a backup plan.
The shortage was short-lived, and hospital officials later reported deliveries were up, with North Valley’s OB closure fueling the upswing.
5
In February, many county sheriffs around the state say they wouldn’t enforce gun-related Initiative 1639, which placed new restrictions on the purchase and ownership of firearms.
Background checks, storage requirements and waiting periods for purchasing semiautomatic assault rifles are included. The law also increases the minimum age to buy semiautomatic assault rifles to 21.
Republic Police Chief Loren Culp proposed making his town a “sanctuary city” where the law would not be enforced. His comments made national headlines.
In response, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson warned police chiefs and sheriffs they will be held liable if they refuse to perform background checks required by Initiative 1639.
Firearms dealers also were warned about the consequences of ignoring the law.
Culp took his views another step, penning a book, “American Cop: Upholding the Constitution and Defending Your Right to Bear Arms.” It hit No. 1 on Amazon’s “Hot New Releases” list in February.
In July, Culp announced his bid for governor.
6
July brought the fifth anniversary of the Carlton Complex fire, which burned across 256,108 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire also burned out-buildings, range land, forested land, orchards and other crops, fences livestock, wildlife and pets.
The Chronicle published a special section looking back on the fire and recovery efforts.
7
Plans moved ahead with the state Department of Natural Resources’ plan to build a new fire base at the Omak Municipal Airport.
Funding for infrastructure – a new water system - was approved by the Legislature. Money for the base itself is anticipated in the coming years.
8
U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced March 6 his intention to delist gray wolves as an endangered species in the lower 48 states.
Wolves are listed as endangered federally in the western two-thirds of Washington state, west of U.S. Highway 97, Highway 17 and Highway 395. They are listed as endangered by the state in all of Washington.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s annual year-end report, released April 4, showed the state has a minimum of 126 individual wolves, 27 packs and 15 successful breeding pairs — male and female adults who have raised at least two pups that survived through the end of the year.
In July, state wildlife officials began hunting some members of a Ferry County wolf pack with a history of attacking cattle.
Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind reauthorized staff to remove wolves lethally from the Old Profanity Territory Pack.
A radio-collared adult male member of the pack was killed July 13 in response to a pattern of livestock depredation on a federal grazing allotment in Ferry County.
Later in the summer, the department announced that the four known remaining members of the Old Profanity Territory wolf pack were lethally removed within parameters of the state’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the department’s wolf-livestock interaction protocol.
According to the agency, the wolf pack had been involved in 14 livestock depredations in the previous 10 months, with nine in the previous 30 days, and a total of 29 since Sept. 5, 2018.
In August, the department canceled a series of in-person wolf post-recovery planning open houses after receiving apparent threats. Instead, interactive webinars were held.
9
A body found April 11 east of Omak was identified as that of a man missing for more than seven years. Dental records were used to identify the body as that of Alzheimer’s patient Peter B. Greene, 79, Omak.
He walked away from Apple Springs Senior Living the evening of Jan. 2, 2012.
The body was found on private property in a ravine off the end of Engh Road.
Three days later, the body of a missing Ferry County man was found in the area of Old Swan Lake Road.
John Kidwell went missing from the Republic area on April 10.
10
District-wide construction projects continued in the Bridgeport and Brewster school districts.
Other notable stories:
-A section of Highway 20 over Loup Loup Pass was closed or partially closed for more than a month because of a washout.
The slide was near areas that washed out in April 2017 and forced closure of the highway until July 2017.
-Part of Ferry County and the Okanogan and Methow basins were included in drought declarations issued in April by Gov. Jay Inslee.
He cited poor water supply conditions around the state, and warmer and drier weather predictions through the summer.
