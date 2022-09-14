OMAK — Fire season has been making itself known in the county this past week, from smoke pollution in the Methow Valley to a 185-acre fire along Crumbacher Road.
The Northeast Washington Interagency Communications Center estimated acreage for the Crumbacher fire to be around 185-acres, mostly grass and sagebrush. The fire started Saturday, Sept. 10 and was reported around 3 p.m. that afternoon. It was quickly given a Level 1 Advisory notice by the county’s Emergency Management.
A few hours later, just before 6 p.m., the fire was upgraded to a Level 2 (Be Ready) advisory for people living in the Crumbacher area, including all roads that came off of Crumbacher Road, including Sage Road.
The change in level came about as the fire was running northwards along the hillside east of Crumbacher Road and Highway 97 when winds shifted. Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife reached out to all residents in the area to notify them of the Be Ready warning while the county’s Public Works department set up barricades at the south and north intersections of Crumbacher Road and Highway 97.
The county PUD also responded with inspections of their lines and equipment for any possible issues.
Several aircraft, along with ground personnel, from the Department of Natural Resources, Canada, and other local agencies were used to help combat the blaze, according to county Emergency Management Director Maurice Goodall, helping to bring the fire back down to a Level 1 warning around 9 p.m. that same night.
The final advisory was lifted at around 7 p.m. the next day, Sept. 11, after DNR crews worked through the night to line the fire. Crews were working on mopping up the affected area Sunday evening.
One issue with combatting the fire arose from bystanders passing on incomplete and incorrect information, Goodall said.
Discussion over the radio is discussion, and not always what’s going to happen or fact, he continued.
“All in all, the fire was essentially textbook,” Goodall said. “It started, got reported, the proper agencies were notified, people who needed to be contacted were, and the fire was put out.”
Another fire was toned in the afternoon of Sept. 11 in the area of Omak River Road and Riverview Road, just north of Omak.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, though it ended up burning a sizeable portion of marijuana plants in a greenhouse style structure on a farm in the area. The fire was contained to the one structure/area and was put out shortly after being reported.
No further information was available by press time.
The two local fires highlighted fire activity around the area and state, including the Seven Bays Fire about 15 miles northwest of Davenport, the Bolt Creek Fire on the western side of the state, the White River and Irving Peak Fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and the Chiliwack Complex.
The Chiliwack Complex started at approximately 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 with several smaller fires that eventually joined together. Those include the Little Chill, Copper Lake, Brush Creek 1 and 2, Silesia, and Little Beaver Creek fires.
The blazes are located in the northern portion of the North Cascades National Park, just west of Ross Lake. In total, 5,879 acres have been consumed so far, mostly timber. Lightning was the cause.
Protection measures are currently in place for a pack bridge and suspension bridge near the Brush Creek Fire and for a cable car that is potentially threatened by the Copper Lake Fire.
Due to the fire, an Air Quality Alert was put out by the state Department of Ecology with winds pushing smoke in the greater Bellingham and Seattle areas. Smoke impact was expected to shift into the Wenatchee, Chelan, and Okanogan valleys late Sunday and into the earlier days of this week.
Lighting was also the cause of the White River and Irving Peak fires that are burning northwest of Plain within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The White River Fire has burned through 2,577 acres as of this past Saturday and was only 1 percent contained. It’s located about 14 miles northwest of Plain in the Sears Creek area.
Structure protection is ongoing along Sears Creek Road and Windmill Lane.
The Irving Peak Fire has reached a total of 3,226 acres and 7 percent containment as of Saturday. Firefighters were continuing to work along roads and containment lines.
That fire burned through approximately 1,232 acres after starting on Sept. 4. It was 100 percent contained as of Sept. 12 and is now in patrol status.
Cause is still under investigation.
In the west, the Bolt Creek Fire in King and Snohomish counties continues to burn. It started on Sept. 10 at around 5 a.m.
By 2 p.m. that day, the fire had already burned through around 2,000 acres and was still growing. Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations were in effect, especially in the communities of Skykomish, Baring, Grotto, and Index, where homes were threatened.
Just before 10 p.m. that evening, the Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Bolt Creek Fire. This was the second declared Fire Management Assistance Grant in Washington this year. The first was for the Lind Fire that started on Aug. 4.
The fires, and dry and windy weather in many part of Washington this past weekend, have also prompted the a parkwide burn ban for all of Mount Rainier National Park.
The ban includes all campfires along with the ignition of any wood, briquettes, any fuel in fire pits, fire pans, or barbecue grills.
Emergency road closures are also in place for the Goat Rocks Fire burning outside the park to the east of the park’s southeast entrance, at the intersection of Highways 12 and 123.
