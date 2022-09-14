Marijuana farm fire

A fire started at a marijuana farm north of Omak in the afternoon of Sept. 11. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 Joseph Claypoole | The Chronicle

OMAK — Fire season has been making itself known in the county this past week, from smoke pollution in the Methow Valley to a 185-acre fire along Crumbacher Road.

The Northeast Washington Interagency Communications Center estimated acreage for the Crumbacher fire to be around 185-acres, mostly grass and sagebrush. The fire started Saturday, Sept. 10 and was reported around 3 p.m. that afternoon. It was quickly given a Level 1 Advisory notice by the county’s Emergency Management.

