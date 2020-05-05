OKANOGAN — A possible meteor/fireball was reported in Okanogan County on Thursday, April 30.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office received reports of a possible meteor causing a loud noise across the county.
Callers reported “a loud explosion/sonic boom type noise being heard/felt,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Several people called, including one from the Methow Valley who reported seeing a large meteor flying some 20,000 feet in the air before landing north of the Twisp-Winthrop area.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said his office had no further calls and no impact was reported.
According to the American Meteor Society, several meteor showers are active but mostly seen at night.
The society received four reports – one each from Twisp, Omak, Moses Lake and Richland, with all four people reporting seeing a fireball about 1:30 p.m. April 30.
The Twisp report indicated military jets had been flying above the fireball’s path, but left before the incident. The fireball was described as green in color with a delayed sound similar to a sonic boom.
An Omak observer reported the phenomenon as being orange, light yellow and white.
The Moses Lake caller indicated the fireball was white and burned out while still in the sky, while the Richland caller said it appeared light blue and white, and suddenly flared in the sky and then disappeared.
