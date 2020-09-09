BENTON CITY – A woman and her three children died in a house fire Aug. 27 while her husband was in Okanogan County fighting the Palmer Fire.
Marcaria Martinez-Garcia, 32; Luz Garcia-Martinez, 17; Luis Garcia-Martinez, 15, and Michelle Garcia-Martinez, 6, died in the fire.
A gofundme.com account has been started for firefighter Raul Garcia, the husband and father, by Santos Martinez. As of Sept. 4, $28,001 had been raised. The goal was $25,000.
A link can be found on the Okanogan Highlands Fire Watch Facebook page, or people can search for “Benton City” on gofundme.com.
“Last week while working on the Palmer Fire, Raul Garcia received notice that his home in Benton City … had burned to the ground, taking the lives of his wife and his three children,” said the fire watch page. “He has received help through Red Cross and a pastor in Benton City.
“I would like everyone to pay respects by saying a prayer for him or however you feel you would like to pay respect for this firefighter who was here helping to protect the Palmer Mountain community.”
On the gofundme.com page, Martinez said the Martinez-Garcia family have no other family in the state, but do have close friends.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Benton County Fire District No. 2 were called to the Green Acres mobile home park at 12:52 a.m. The found the structure fully engulfed in flames, which threatened nearby structures.
“Once fire personnel were able to enter the house, they found four individuals deceased,” said the sheriff’s office.
An autopsy was planned.
The sheriff’s office said it appears the fire started in the mobile home’s kitchen and living room area. The cause has not been determined.
“Most of the trailer was a complete loss and it is unknown if there were smoke detectors in the residence,” said the sheriff’s office.
“I can’t imagine a more horrific story,” wrote Amy Winthrop on the gofundme.com page. “This is immeasurably sad and tragic.”
“I want to thank Raul for everything he’s done as a firefighter, to show him appreciation for his hard work,” wrote Danuel B. Cortez. I want to send him my condolences, to give him emotional support, regarding the tragedy.”
The blaze was the Tri-Cities area’s second fatal fire within a week. A woman died from smoke inhalation in a fire at her Kennewick home Aug. 19.
