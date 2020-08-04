TWISP – Firefighters knocked down a fire of undetermined cause Saturday afternoon and into Sunday on Burma Road south of Methow.
The 159-acre blaze was one of several to erupt in Okanogan County during the past week.
The Burma Road Fire was reported at 1:48 p.m. Saturday and burned east and north from the Burma bridge area. Level 1 (be aware) and then Level 2 (be ready) evacuation notices were sent out by Okanogan County Emergency Management to area residents.
All evacuation notices were lifted Sunday, said Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall.
Crews from Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15, Okanogan County Fire District No. 6 and the state Department of Natural Resources responded. Several aircraft also worked the fire, which burned in grass, sage and scattered timber on the east side of the Methow River and into a canyon.
Several other fires burned in the area during the past week:
Greenhouse Fire
Northwest Incident Management Team 6 turned over the Greenhouse Fire on the Colville Indian Reservation to the Mount Tolman Fire Center on Friday morning, July 31.
The 5,146-acre blaze, two miles west of the Colville Indian Agency, burned grass, brush, some timber and several buildings. The fire was 87 percent contained as of Friday morning.
The cause is under investigation.
Crews mopped up large portions of the fire area on Thursday. Efforts on Friday were focused on continued mop-up, patrolling, and removing signs and trash from the line.
On the fire’s northern section, crews broke down berms from bulldozer lines.
Columbia River Road from Omak to Nespelem and Schoolhouse Loop Road remain closed. Road construction has resumed on both roads near the agency.
The tribal garbage transfer station and recycling center, which was destroyed, remain closed. Evacuation alerts have been lifted.
Green Fire
The fiery week began the afternoon of July 27 when a fire was touched off along Tunk Creek Road at J.H. Green Road after a vehicle accident.
Officially, the fire’s cause is under investigation.
A Level 2 (be ready) evacuation notice was issued for the area north of Tunk Creek Road.
As of Aug. 2, the fire was 100 percent contained at 1,480 acres. It burned across grass, brush and trees. No structures were lost.
Anglin Fire
The Anglin Fire, of undetermined cause, was contained at 1,992 acres as of Aug. 2.
One home and two out-buildings were destroyed.
The fire, reported at 5:30 p.m. July 27, burned north of Highway 20 east of Tonasket. Evacuation notifications were sent to the Cayuse and Island Mountain areas.
A Level 3 (get out now) evacuation notice was issued July 27 for the fire.
Hazards for firefighters included steep terrain and rattlesnakes, according to Northeast Washington Interagency Management Team 2, a Type 3 team called to manage the firefighting effort.
Extreme heat also hampered firefighters battling the Anglin, Green and Greenhouse fires.
New record highs were set July 30 and 31. On July 30, the mercury rose to 106 degrees, topping the old record, set in 1929, by one degree. The next day, the high was 107 degrees, two degrees higher than the previous record high for July 31 set in 1925.
The Okanogan Family Faire (barter fair) site escaped the flames, according to fair organizers.
The Red Cross responded to assist residents of the Anglin and Green fires and the Okanogan County Fairgrounds was opened for people needing a place for evacuated livestock.
Blue Lake Fire
The Blue Lake One Fire began the morning of July 30 about eight miles north of Conconully.
On Aug. 1, crews finished mopping up the fire at the south end of Blue Lake in the Sinlahekin. It was reported July 30 eight miles north of Conconully.
The fire burned across 73 acres and was 100 percent contained as of Aug. 2.
Firefighters from DNR, county fire districts and those assigned to the Anglin Fire responded.
Other fires
Firefighters from DNR, and fire district Nos. 3 and 9 responded just before 5 a.m. July 31 to the Conger Fire, which had burned 1.32 acres as of later that morning southwest of Conconully off Forest Road 37
Two fires were reported July 30 in Ferry County – one on Mingo Creek that burned 0.1 acre and one on Boulder Creek that also burned 0.1 acre. The Hula and Boulder Spot fires, respectively, burned in grass, timber and duff and were quickly controlled, according to the DNR.
No firefighter injuries were reported on any of the fires.
Goodall urged people to sign up for emergency notifications through his office’s website, okanogandem.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.