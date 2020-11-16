BREWSTER – Fires that damaged two churches Sunday morning are being investigated as suspicious in origin.
Extensive damage was done to the sanctuary at New Testament Baptist Church, 412 W. Hanson Ave., said Brewster Fire Chief Dylan Gamble. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 214 S. Fifth St., received minor damage.
Causes of both fires are under investigation as suspicious, he said.
“The Brewster Police Department is actively conducting the origin and cause in both cases,” said Marcos Ruiz, police chief. “These investigations are ongoing.”
He said the Catholic Church fire has been ruled intentional.
