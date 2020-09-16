OKANOGAN – Emergency declarations concerning wildfires were made last week by Okanogan County, state and federal officials.
County commissioners on Sept. 8 declared a state of emergency.
In their declaration, they said local government “has the responsibility to protect the public health, safety and welfare, and to mitigate the effects of such events” as fires that began on Sept. 6.
The situation creates “a considerable hardship” for the citizens of Okanogan County, they said.
Under state law, the emergency necessitated use of emergency powers by commissioners, who opened the fairgrounds to evacuees with animals and prove a sheltered area for those affected.
Gov. Jay Inslee, meanwhile, amended an Aug. 19 proclamation of a state of emergency for all counties in Washington because of ongoing wildfires, abnormally dry weather conditions and periods of exceptionally high temperatures that created high-risk fuel conditions in many areas.
Okanogan County Commissioner Chris Branch, in whose district the fire began, said the county is “just beginning to assess damage and relief options with FEMA and others.”
He noted the emergency declarations by commissioners and Inslee, and said commissioners “intend to seek all assistance available.”
An initial needs assessment meeting was conducted Friday afternoon.
“In the meantime, we have been coordinating with all immediate relief entities to deal with those that are most displaced and otherwise affected by the fire with few resources to meet basic needs,” he said Friday.
At the federal level, funds have been authorized to help with firefighting costs for the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the money Sept. 8.
Eligible items for the federal funds can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities, and tools, materials and supplies, said FEMA.
In his amended proclamation on Sept. 10, Inslee acknowledged multiple new fires caused by a historic wind event and forecasts predicting continued elevated temperatures and windy conditions throughout the state over the following week.
“Those conditions are predicted to continue through September, which will increase the current burning environment capable of producing and impacting the ability to contain significant multiple wildfires,” he wrote.
Inslee, in a social media post Sept. 8, noted that on Labor Day, Sept. 7, some 330,000 acres burned in Washington.
“That’s more than 12 of the last 18 entire fire seasons. In a single day,” he said.
“The treat to life and property from wildfires is extreme and has and could continue to cause damage to homes, public facilities, businesses, public utilities, infrastructure, agriculture and natural resources, impacting the life and health of citizens throughout Washington,” the proclamation continued.
Inslee noted the availability of firefighting resources in the state and western United States is limited because of existing and projected fire conditions and activities throughout the region “and existing firefighting resources may already be committed to fighting wildfires throughout the Pacific Northwest.”
The state also has limited access to Canadian firefighting resources because COVID-19 movement restrictions “have greatly reduced civilian aviation resources,” he wrote.
The proclamation also touched on economic difficulties faced by state residents.
During a state of emergency, the governor is authorized to extend eligibility for benefits under the family emergency assistance program to individuals and families without children, the proclamation said. And as a result of economic impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Washington, many families have received those emergency assistance benefits.
While state law restricts program eligibility during a 12-month period unless there is a waiver, Inslee’s proclamation extended the assistance program law to families with or without children who are suffering economic impacts from the fires.
The proclamation also:
-Called for plans and procedures under the state comprehensive emergency management plan to be implemented.
-Directed state agencies and department to use state resources and “do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the event.”
-Continued active state service of the state organized militia (National Guard).
-Instructed the state Emergency Operations Center to continue monitoring the fires and coordinating assistance.
In a separate proclamation Sept. 11, Inslee suspended the hour limitations for truck drivers who are delivering fire retardant. He said retardant power is in high demand in the Pacific Northwest, but is produced outside the state.
“There are currently insufficient drivers to ensure timely delivery of fire retardant within the maximum number of driving hours allowed by the state,” said the governor’s office.
